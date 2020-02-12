’90 Day Fiancé’: Robert Interrupted His Own Wedding to Anny

It seemed like everything went wrong for Robert and Anny of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé right from the beginning. Robert and Anny had a whirlwind romance of only eight hours in person before he popped the question in Anny’s home country of the Dominican Republic.

Things might have been hot and heavy for the couple at first, but after Anny moved to Winter Park, Florida, on the K-1 visa, to marry Robert, their relationship went downhill fast. Anny loved Robert’s five-year-old son Bryson, but Bryson’s grandparents, as well as Robert’s brother, disapproved of Anny.

Meanwhile, Anny called Robert out repeatedly for allegedly lying about many aspects of his life, from his finances and the size of his apartment to his five children by four different mothers. What’s more, Robert didn’t approve of Anny’s desire for a threesome or the fact that she had a little too much fun at a strip club.

Still, the 90 Day Fiancé couple ultimately made things work. On the Feb. 9 episode, “Can I Get a Witness,” Robert and Anny got married. But first, Robert interrupted his own wedding to propose to Anny more formally than he had the first time.

Anny | Anny via Instagram

Robert interrupted his wedding to propose properly to Anny

Anny and Robert’s wedding was a simple but sweet affair. While Anny was disappointed that her own family couldn’t come, she was happy to be there with Bryson and the rest of Robert’s family (except Bryson’s grandparents, who weren’t invited).

But when the officiant asked any objectors to “speak now or forever hold their peace,” Robert made his bride panic by stopping the ceremony.

“There’s something I want to say,” the 90 Day Fiancé star announced. “I can’t do this right now,” he continued, as Anny looked stricken.



But the reason was much more romantic than anyone might have thought. “And that’s because I haven’t done something that should’ve been done to you,” Robert said as he went down on one knee. He proposed to Anny again with a brand-new sparkling ring. Anny accepted with grateful tears in her eyes.

Robert’s fiancée was touched by his gesture

Anny, whose temper conceals a sentimental side, was touched by the surprise proposal. “Thank you, baby. It’s beautiful,” she gushed as she admired her ring.



Robert’s self-written vows were deeply emotional as he pledged his eternal commitment to Anny. “I love you until the day I leave this earth,” the 90 Day Fiancé star promised. “Thank you for believing in me in every way.”



Anny told TLC producers she couldn’t have asked for more. “The ring for me was a surprise,” she raved. “I’m never going to forget.”

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ couple hopes to have children in the future

Despite this 90 Day Fiancé couple’s many struggles during their short engagement, they ended the season on a positive note. “My daddy’s very happy,” Bryson announced, telling producers he was excited about his dad’s marriage. (Robert has never been married before.)



Robert and Anny seemed elated after the wedding. Anny even declared she hoped to add five additional kids to her husband’s existing brood of five. “He already have five babies and I’m gonna have five!” she exclaimed happily.