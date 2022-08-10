‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Couple Bilal and Shaeeda Officially Join ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Cast

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are officially married. The controversial couple announced that they are officially joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 as a surprise addition.

Shaeeda and Bilal, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Bilal and Shaeeda get married on ’90 Day Fiancé’

After the August 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal and Shaeeda officially tied the knot. After arguing about their prenuptial agreement, the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple surprised fans by getting married during the finale.

While the couple was already married in the eyes of Allah thanks to their Nikah ceremony, their marriage is now recognized in the United States legally after their living room ceremony. Now that Shaeeda will be able to stay in the US with Bilal, they can begin their happily ever after together.

The other ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples cast on ‘Happily Ever After?’

After their wedding was aired on TLC, Shaeeda and Bilal announced that they will be joining the cast of Happily Ever After? Season 7. In July, TLC announced the cast of six former 90 Day Fiancé couples. The returning couples are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten, and Kim Menzies and Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar.

On August 9, the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account revealed that Bilal and Shaeeda will also be joining the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. Shaeeda then confirmed it on her Instagram Stories, with the caption, “It’s official! We will be on Happily Ever After? Starts August 28.”

What’s next for Bilal and Shaeeda?

According to the updated Happily Ever After? Season 7 trailer, Bilal and Shaeeda will be inviting cameras into their home again, this time, to document their married life. Check out the trailer below (via Instagram):

In the trailer, Bilal tells the cameras, “Her coming here, from another country, she had to adapt a lot.” She adds, “Two different worlds. But I love being married.”

Love them or hate them, they’re back for one more season. Fans will have to tune into Happily Ever After? Season 7 to find out if Bilal and Shaeeda will have a happily ever after ending or not.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 airs Sunday, August 28, on TLC and discovery+.

