‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Mohamed’s Leaked Text Messages to Another Woman Won’t Be Addressed at Tell-All

Part one of the epic 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all won’t be addressing the newest drama between Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano. Those leaked text messages alleging that Mohamed is not only cheating on Yve but is using her for a Green Card will not be addressed on the tell-all. The host, Shaun Robinson, reveals why.

Mohamed and Yve, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Leaked text messages allegedly prove Mohamed was only using Yve for a Green Card

On July 28, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @merrypants exposed text messages allegedly between Mohamed and his secret girlfriend. The Instagram post reads: “Mohamed has dreams and they don’t include Yve. While she is at work, he spends the most part of the day talking with his secret girlfriend. When Yve is there, he texts her.” Check out the post below:

The exported text messages allegedly between Mohamed and his lover show proof of his plan to leave Yve as soon as he gets his Green Card. One of Mohamed’s messages revealed that he’s also trying to hide money from Yve for his big escape.

Mohamed allegedly wrote to the woman, “You should visit me in Albuquerque hopefully soon so we can get to know each other… I seriously can’t wait to actually meet you. I will go to the attorney right after I get the Green Card.“

While some moments on 90 Day Fiance Season 9 caused Yve to doubt his intentions, like when he threatened to get a new “sponsor” for his Green Card, it wasn’t enough proof to keep her from marrying him.

Yve and Mohamed are together at the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 tell-all

On August 14, part one of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all revealed that Yve and Mohamed had remained together. They admitted that their relationship has its ups and downs, as many do, but that it’s nothing they can’t overcome.

Yve felt that their marriage could work out, especially now that Mohamed has loosened up on the rules for Yve, including how she can dress while out in public. While Yve and Mohamed tell audiences that their marriage is great, fans couldn’t help but think about the alleged leaked messages.

Shaun Robinson reveals why she won’t address Mohamed and Yve’s drama at the tell-all

According to the host, Shaun Robinson, the reason why the alleged text messages of Mohamed aren’t going to be brought up at the tell-all is simply that it hadn’t happened yet.

Shaun Robinson, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

The tell-all was filmed in New York City around June 15, when a photo of cast members, Bilal and Shaeeda, was taken of them walking around the Big Apple.

One fan wrote in an Instagram post (via @truecrime_jankie), “Mohammed better be at the tell-all, and @misshaunrobinson better not let him low talk his way out of this.” Shaun Robinson replied to the fan, “Taped before.”

It’s a shame that 90 Day Fiancé fans won’t get closure about Mohamed and his alleged infidelity and plans to run off with his Green Card. In time, the truth will come out.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

