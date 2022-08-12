‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Tell-All: Host Confirms 2 Cast Members Are Expecting — Who Is Pregnant? [Spoilers]

After a wild season, the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all is upon us. In the tell-all teaser, the host, Shaun Robinson, tells the audience that for the first time in 90 Day Fiancé history, two cast members are pregnant at the tell-all. Who is pregnant? Let’s look at the theories, clues, and internet rumors.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9]

Guillermo and Kara, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Shaun Robinson confirms two cast members are pregnant at ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 tell-all

In the teaser for the 90-Day Fiancé Season 9, Shaun admits that for the first time ever, two cast members are pregnant at the same time. The host tells the cast, “We’ve got a first here.” She reveals, “Two folks are pregnant.”

The news of two pregnant couples shocked the cast members. However, to some 90 Day Fiancé fans, it’s just a confirmation of what has been revealed earlier this season.

Internet rumors claim Thaís and Kara are pregnant

On Jun 17, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @fraudedmedia posted a photo of Kobe and Emily with a new baby that isn’t their son Koben. This pic confirmed that Emily gave birth to their baby, a daughter, before the tell-all.

The photo, given to her by a follower who wished to stay anonymous, shows the back view of Kara, Guillermo holding a baby, and Emily in the streets of New York City. Check out the post below:

The insider also claims that Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are together and that she’s pregnant with his child during the tell-all. And that Thaís Ramone is still in the United States with her husband, Patrick Mendes, and is also pregnant at the tell-all.

Is Emily one of the pregnant women?

The insider claimed that the baby Guillermo was holding was, in fact, Kobe and Emily’s baby. Fans speculate that Since Emily and Kobe got pregnant during the season, the baby has already been born. Perhaps this means that Emily isn’t one of the women pregnant at the tell-all.

Thaís Ramone, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

The source claimed that Emily and Kobe’s daughter appeared to be around 3-4 months old at the time of the tell-all filming this summer.

Fans will have to tune into the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all to find out if Kara and Thaís are expecting. Either way, this tell-all is going to be a wild ride with all of the drama unfolding this season.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

