‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Tell-All: Kobe Gets a Job — What Does He Do for Work?

In part one of the two-part couples tell-all 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 special, Kobe Blaisé reveals he’s finally received his work visa and is legally working now. He revealed some exciting news he got his first job in the United States. What is Kobe doing for work now?

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaisé, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Emily is now a stay-at-home mom of Koban and Scarlet

Last 90 Day Fiancé fans knew about Kobe and Emily when they told her family about their second unplanned pregnancy. Fast forward to mid-June 2022, when the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all was filmed, Emily has given birth to a happy, healthy baby girl.

The couple’s new baby daughter, Scarlet, appears to be at least three months old based on the adorable photo shown on the screen (below):

Kobe and Emily’s baby Scarlet, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

On the August 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily told the tell-all host, Shaun Robinson, “So we have a little girl named Scarlet. She’s wonderful.” She said, “Yeah, just two kids. Kobe’s working now.” She happily adds that she’s no longer working as a nanny. She says, “I’m a stay-at-home mom like I’ve always wanted to be.”

Kobe reveals his new job on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9

34-year-old Kobe announced that he received his work visa, allowing him to work legally in the United States. Shaun tells Kobe, “So this is news. Kobe, so you’re working now. What are you doing?”

Kobe revealed his new job is “testing asphalt” to “make sure they have the right specifications before they take them to the road.” This is a far cry from what he was doing in Xi’an, China, when he was on the front of magazines as an underwear model.

Emily says, “He gets all the overtime he wants.” Shaun asks if Kobe is bringing home “the big bucks” with all of the overtime he’s working.

According to Glassdoor, the average Asphalt Lab Technician makes on average $52,538 a year. But with all of the overtime, Kobe could be bringing home a lot more.

Did Kobe and Emily move out of her parent’s home?

Shaun ended Kobe and Emily’s segment on part one of the 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All without asking where they live now.

The last time fans saw Emily and Kobe, they were working hard to get out of her parent’s house in Salina, Kansas. Throughout the 90-days, Emily’s parents put more pressure on the couple to launch.

So when they found out that Emily was pregnant with Scarlet, they worried they would never leave the nest. Perhaps with Kobe’s new job and Emily staying home with the little ones, they also got their own place.

Hopefully, part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all will give us more answers about Kobe and Emily’s living situation. Fans will have to tune in next week to find out more.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

RELATED: ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Mohamed’s Leaked Text Messages to Another Woman Won’t Be Addressed at Tell-All