‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Thaís and Kara Are Both 16-Weeks Pregnant at Tell-All

In part one of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all, audiences discover that two couples are pregnant. Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes and Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer were both 16 weeks into their pregnancy at the tell-all. Here’s everything we know so far!

Shaun Robinson reveals two women are pregnant at the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 tell-all

On the August 14 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, part one of the tell-all, Shaun Robinson reveals that two cast members are pregnant. She said, “We have a first here on 90 Day; two folks are pregnant.”

Shaun asks the pregnant couples to raise their hands, and Thaís and Patrick and Kara and Guillermo raise their hands.

Shaun asks Thaís how far along she is, currently in her pregnancy. Thaís answered, “16 weeks.” She then asks the same question to Kara, who reveals she’s “also 16 weeks today.”

Patrick was infertile before Thaís became pregnant

Shaun asked Thaís and Patrick their initial reaction upon finding out they were pregnant. Patrick said he was “surprised” and “really excited.” Thaís said she was also surprised but also “afraid and scared.”

About a year prior to Thaís and Patrick finding out they were expecting, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever be able to have children. He said, “Like a year ago, I was doing fertility tests, and I didn’t have any sperm cause of my past with PED use.”

When he was a professional weightlifter and powerlifting champion, he was caught using steroids to enhance his performance and was kicked out of the sport. Due to his illegal drug use, he had “zero sperm.”

When Thaís discovered that Patrick’s chances of having children were zero, she felt disappointed because they talked about having babies together. Patrick reveals, “Then I went to the doctor and got it all fixed.”

After six pregnancy tests, Thaís went to her doctor to get a confirmation before telling her husband, which was a huge source of contention.

Kara and Guillermo are also expecting

Of course, the second couple expecting is Kara and Guillermo. The young couple is delighted to be expecting their first child. However, Guillermo and Kara still have some issues to work out.

In a recent Instagram story, Kara revealed that “Baby Rojer” will be coming in November 2022, meaning both she and Thaís are currently entering their 3rd trimesters of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Kobe Blaisé and Emily Bieberly revealed that they had their second child, a daughter, Scarlet. Congratulations to all of the new and expecting moms on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

