‘90 Day Fiancé’: Shaeeda and Bilal’s Ex-Wife, Shahidah Disagree Over Prenup — ‘Sweetheart, You’re Lecturing the Wrong Person’

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Shaeeda Sween and her fiancé’s ex-wife, Shahidah Salaam, get into a tense disagreement. Shaeeda’s fiancé, Bilal Hazziez, wants to get a prenuptial agreement in place before they get married. However, Shaeeda doesn’t want a prenup, but his ex-wife, Shahidah, thinks she should get one and makes her opinion known.

Bilal wants Shaeeda to sign a prenup before they get married

While Bilal and Shaeeda were in Atlanta, he brought up the idea of having a prenuptial agreement. But Shaeeda felt as though signing a prenup was agreeing to a divorce and didn’t want to sign it. However, she was considering signing it if she could put her own clause regarding having children.

As discussed on 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal has two children from his previous marriage with his ex-wife, Shahidah, and he’s not interested in having more. The father of two is hesitant to have children with Shaeeda now that he’s over 40. However, Shaeeda has waited her whole life to find her prince charming and start her family. She told Bilal that if he didn’t want children, that would be a deal-breaker for her.

Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, wants Shaeeda to sign a prenup agreement

On the July 3 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, comes to Bilal’s home to talk to Shaeeda. Immediately, Shaeeda can sense something is off about this meeting and senses some hostility. She says to the cameras, “I’m smiling like a Cheshire Cat. She’s not making eye contact. So I knew something was wrong.”

Bilal’s ex-wife jumps right into it, telling Shaeeda: “I’m very stern when it comes to my kids. And so what I want is the best for them. And what I want them to be around is someone who is best for them.”

Then she decides to bring up the prenup agreement. She says, “And it may not be my place to speak on it, but I’m coming from a place of protecting my kids, assets, and that generational wealth you know that he has. I have to know that you’re not here for just what he has.”

Shaeeda gets offended. She says, “Well, I have a life in Trinidad. I’m very known in my community. I had my own yoga studio. Just Google me. You’ll see a lot of things that come up. You know, I was in newspapers. So me trying to get what he has nothing to do with that.”

Shaeeda didn’t know why Shahidah had so much ‘hostility’ toward her

Shahidah just wants her children to be protected in the case of Shaeeda and Bilal’s marriage ends in divorce. And Shaeeda agreed to talk to Bilal about it. After the tense conversation, Bilal’s ex-wife said, “I think I’ve ruffled her feathers a little bit. But I didn’t come here to play games today. It was about letting her know that I stand for my kids. So this was not a fun and games day for me. This is a conversation that we need to have.”

Meanwhile, Shaeeda tells the cameras, “I feel completely caught off guard. Where does this hostility come from?” She continued, “I think I took her by surprise to see a new woman in Bilal’s home, who is now becoming a woman of the household. I realize that this prenup is business, but sweetheart, you’re lecturing the wrong person. I’m not some little girl on the roadside that Bilal picked up by taking on social media. I mean, I am an accomplished woman in Trinidad.”

In the July 10 episode preview, the prenup drama continues between Shaeeda and Bilal. He brings the “hard copy” of the agreement to her. She feels like she’s paying for all of his trust issues now. Will Bilal and Shaeeda end up married? Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 to find out.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

