‘90 Day Fiancé’: Did Shaeeda Shade Bilal’s Ex-Wife on Instagram? — ‘I Do Pity the Desperate 5 Minutes Hungry Type’

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Shaeeda Sween appears to be shading her fiancé’s ex-wife, Shahidah Salaam, in a recent Instagram post. Shaeeda’s fiancé, Bilal Hazziez, wants to have a prenup, but she doesn’t. So things got tense on the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé when Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, puts in her two cents.

Shaeeda and Shahidah on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

On the July 3rd episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal’s ex-wife came over to have a serious discussion with Shaeeda about her not wanting to sign a prenup.

While Shaeeda and Bilal were in Atlanta, he read her the draft of a prenuptial agreement he had drafted. But Shaeeda feels strongly about not wanting a prenup. However, she said she would consider signing it under one condition: if she can put in a clause guaranteeing that they will have children within the next few years.

So when Bilal’s ex-wife gets involved in the already volatile situation regarding the prenup, tensions boil over. Shaeeda wants to protect herself, and Shahidah wants to protect her two children, Yusef and Zaynah, whom she shares with Bilal.

In the latest episode, Shahidah says, “And it may not be my place to speak on it, but I’m coming from a place of protecting my kids, assets, and that generational wealth you know that he has. I have to know that you’re not here for just what he has.”

Shaeeda posts a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories

Shaeeda felt her fiancé’s ex had a lot of “hostility” toward her, and she didn’t understand that. So when she posted this cryptic message on Instagram Stories, many fans wondered if she was talking about Shahidah.

Shaeeda Sween and Shahidah Salaam, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

In the early afternoon of July 3rd, Shaeeda wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Quiet and calm because I do pity the desperate, 5 minutes, hungry type — We pray for them.” The yoga instructor concluded her post, “When they go low, we stay high.”

She then posted another post on her Instagram Stories that could be connected to tonight’s episode. She posted the definition of a “bully.” It says, “A person who habitually seeks to harm or intimidate those whom they perceive as vulnerable.”

Shaeeda felt like Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, was being hostile to her

After the conversation, Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, tells the cameras that she “ruffled” Shaeeda’s feathers. She hopes that this will make her think about the prenup differently now that she’s given her perspective.

Meanwhile, Shaeeda tells the cameras, “I feel completely caught off guard. Where does this hostility come from?” She continued, “I think I took her by surprise to see a new woman in Bilal’s home, who is now becoming a woman of the household.”

She concluded, “I realize that this prenup is business. But sweetheart, you’re lecturing the wrong person. I’m not some little girl on the roadside that Bilal picked up by taking on social media. I mean, I am an accomplished woman in Trinidad.”

Is Shaeeda talking about Shahidah in her cryptic posts via Instagram Stories? While there’s no confirmation, the timing of the posts makes it seem like it’s aimed at Bilal’s ex-wife. Fans will have to tune in to find out how the rest of Bilal and Shaeeda’s journey plays out on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

