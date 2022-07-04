‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Does Emily Get Pregnant With Kobe’s 2nd Child?

On 90 Day Fiancé, Emily Bieberly thinks she may be pregnant with Kobe Blaise’s child for a second time. Despite Emily’s parents warning them about getting pregnant again, did they heed his warning? We have the answer.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9

Kobe and Emily, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Emily takes a pregnancy test on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Despite Emily’s father’s many warnings to take precautions to avoid getting pregnant again, it appears that Emily may be pregnant with Kobe’s second baby. In the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Emily and Kobe go to a store to buy a pregnancy test. Check out the trailer below:

In the clip, Emily says, “I cannot believe we’re doing a pregnancy test right now.” Kobe is heard saying in the background, “Oh, my God.”

Does Emily get pregnant with Kobe’s 2nd child?

On June 16, 90 Day Fiancé vlogger @fraudedmedia claims that Emily is one of the three girls who get pregnant in season 9. They allegedly have proof. In the video are photos of Emily and Kobe with co-stars Guillermo and Kara outside the tell-all building in New York City.

The video says, “Emily got pregnant.” It claims “they had a baby girl” and that the baby was at the tell-all. The blogger writes, “She could be about 3-4 months [old].” Check out the post below:

Kobe worries about telling Emily’s family

In the preview for the upcoming July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily and Kobe have just weeks before their wedding. The couple is in the car together when Emily reveals some worrying information. She tells Kobe, “I’m just late like my period is late.” Kobe is in disbelief and says, “Oh my God.”

Right now, in this season of 90 Day Fiancé, Kobe and Emily’s first child, Koben, is around 17 months old and is still being breastfed by Emily. Since the couple is currently living at Emily’s parent’s home, her father especially explained why they must be careful about getting pregnant for the second time.

Based on the preview clip, it appears that Emily and Kobe are most worried about how Emily’s father will react to the news. Emily tells the cameras, “My dad only has one rule for us, and that’s not to get pregnant.” Kobe tells Emily, “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to face your family if you’re pregnant.”

If the photos are correct and Emily gets pregnant with Kobe’s second child this season, fans can expect a drama-filled tell-all finale. A few more episodes left this season, and fans will finally find out which of the other cast members are expecting babies alongside Emily.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

