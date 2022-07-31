’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Are Kara and Guillermo Still Together in 2022?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is coming to a close, which leads many fans to wonder: Where are the cast members now? The season’s six couples had a rollercoaster of ups and downs as they prepared to wed in America within a 90-day period. Kara and Guillermo received mixed reactions from viewers all season. How is their relationship holding up after filming season 9? Find out if Kara and Guillermo are still together in 2022.

Kara and Guillermo pose together for ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Kara and Guillermo’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ journey, explained

As revealed on 90 Day Fiancé, Kara, 29, met Guillermo, 23, in the Dominican Republic as Kara traveled the world for work. The two stayed in touch, but they didn’t think a long-distance relationship would work for them. Then, Kara relocated to the Dominican Republic and started living with Guillermo before they finally became engaged. Kara moved back home to Virginia during the pandemic, and Guillermo followed nine months later. The two had 90 days to tie the knot in the U.S.

Kara and Guillermo disagreed quite a bit throughout the season. For example, Guillermo sometimes felt that Kara didn’t respect him and treated him like a child. Meanwhile, Kara found herself getting frustrated with Guillermo when he wanted a bigger wedding, despite Kara’s wishes for a small courthouse ceremony and a larger celebration later on. Some of the red flags in their relationship revolved around Kara’s cheating history and partying lifestyle.

Of course, the couple also had sweet moments in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. At one point, Guillermo received the unexpected and devastating news of his brother’s death. So, Kara planned a day for them at the rodeo in an effort to get his mind off things, and they compromised on their wedding plans.

Are Kara and Guillermo still together after ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9?

Weddings can be EXPENSIVE! Will Kara and Guillermo opt for the courthouse? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/wvxnStZBCI — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 16, 2022

Many 90 Day Fiancé stars typically limit their social media posts during their season to avoid giving away any spoilers. However, they still give their partners a shout-out every so often. If Guillermo and Kara’s Instagram accounts are any indication, they seem to be together still and doing well following 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

In Guillermo’s case, his recent Instagram posts are mostly tagged in Virginia, which could indicate that he’s still living with Kara. Additionally, he gave Kara a sweet birthday post back in May. Meanwhile, Kara has posted a few 90 Day Fiancé behind-the-scenes photos with Guillermo recently, as well as a Valentine’s Day post earlier this year.

Did Kara and Guillermo get married?

Despite Guillermo getting cold feet a few days before the wedding, he and Kara did tie the knot, as seen on Sunday, July 25’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple had a sweet and intimate ceremony at a German beer hall’s event space. Guillermo set up a live stream for his family to watch the wedding from the Dominican Republic. Additionally, he included a special flower display for his late brother.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

