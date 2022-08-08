’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Are Miona and Jibri Still Together in 2022?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is wrapping up its final episodes with weddings for all of the season’s couples. That includes Miona and Jibri, who felt uncertain about their future in the days leading up to their nuptials. How has their relationship held up since filming the reality show? Find out if Miona and Jibri are still together after 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

A look back on Miona and Jibri’s journey on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Jibri, 28, met Miona, 23, while touring with his band, the Black Serbs, in North Serbia. At the time, Serbia native Miona was working as an Instagram influencer and model with dreams of starting her own makeup line. Miona and Jibri began their whirlwind romance with travels around the world until finally, Jibri asked Miona to marry him.

Miona acquired her K-1 Visa to move to the U.S. with Jibri. She wanted to fulfill their dreams of moving to California. However, due to financial concerns, Jibri insisted they live with his parents in South Dakota for a while.

Right off the bat, this living situation caused tension and red flags between Miona and Jibri. Miona continued to pressure her fiancé about moving to California. She didn’t quite get along with Jibri’s parents, who felt Miona seemed controlling over Jibri. Additionally, Miona refused to compromise on their wedding plans. She wanted an extravagant beach wedding, which Jibri said they could not afford.

As Miona and Jibri reached the final stretch of their 90 days, Jibri began second-guessing their relationship. He wasn’t sure he was ready to marry her.

Are Miona and Jibri still together after ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Despite Jibri’s doubts, he and Miona managed to work everything out. Unlike some other 90 Day Fiancé stars, Miona and Jibri haven’t been shy about posting their relationship on social media as the show aired. For example, in early August 2022, Jibri shared on Instagram a video of himself and Miona out on a date night. Meanwhile, Miona shared a birthday post for Jibri on Aug. 7, calling him “the love of my life.”

“Thank you for all the support and love you give me every single day! I hope you know everything you do is deeply appreciated. I’m so grateful and lucky I get to spend this beautiful life with you. Let’s continue to grow, learn, travel and bring happiness and love into each other’s lives. Love you Jibri, happy birthday,” she wrote.

Did Miona and Jibri get married on the show?

For several weeks, 90 Day Fiancé fans speculated that Miona and Jibri were married long before filming. One clue was Miona using Jibri’s last name, Bell, on Cameo. Additionally, in a 2020 interview with Telegraf, Jibri referred to Miona as his wife.

Miona and Jibri’s marital status prior to 90 Day Fiancé remains unconfirmed. Either way, the couple celebrated with a ceremony on camera, as seen on Aug. 7’s episode. Jibri’s grandmother officiated the wedding, which was held in the desert. Jibri’s parents were not in attendance, but his and Miona’s close friend, Igor, was there to deliver an arch for the ceremony.

90 Day Fiancé fans can learn more about Miona and Jibri’s life after their wedding during the season 9 Tell-All. TLC will likely air part one on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

