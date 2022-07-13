‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Angela Deem Filmed Being a ‘Karen’ on a Flight

Former 90 Day Fiancé cast member Angela Deem was filmed fighting with a flight attendant on an airplane. 90 Day Fiancé stars call her out for being the ultimate “Karen.” Check out the video that is making its rounds on the internet.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ | TLC

Angela Deem was filmed yelling at a flight attendant

The 55-year-old ‘Mee-Maw’ was filmed in a verbal confrontation with a flight attendant while on an airplane. A passenger on the flight filmed the intense interaction and posted the video online. The video has gone viral on the internet. Check out the video below (via Reddit):

The 11-second clip shows Angela standing in the airplane aisle, yelling at the flight attendant. In the foreground, another passenger is also seen filming on their phone. There is little context for the short clip, but it appears as though Angela is getting escorted off the flight for not complying with the airline rules.

While the audio is difficult to understand, it appears Angela says: “You are not gonna talk to me like this. You are not the law enforcement. Get who you need to get. Because you started this sh*t.”

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans call her out of being the ultimate ‘Karen’

According to the Reddit user who posted the original video, Angela “willingly got off” the flight and was not kicked off. Why Angela got angry and verbally harassed, the flight attendant is still unknown.

Of course, 90 Day Fiancé fans weren’t shocked that Angela yelled at a flight attendant. One Reddit user commented on the video, “She got into random unprovoked fights at least twice on the reunions like a rabid animal- are we really that shocked that she is ‘that guy’ who is an abusive passenger?! I feel so bad for that poor flight attendant.”

Another fan called Angela a “Karen,” saying, “It’s absolutely shocking she’s allowed on planes. Or in restaurants. Uber-Karen, for sure.”

Angela’s history of blowing up on people

Angela’s extreme and abusive behavior is on-brand for her. Throughout her 90 Day Fiancé journey, Angela has lashed out at many people, mainly her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans have been appalled by how Angela has treated Michael over the years. She’s known to fly off the handle and verbally abuse him. However, there have been times when she’s gotten physical with her husband. Who can forget the cake in the face incident?

On the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 tell-all, Angela surprised cast members and audiences when she expressed her frustration by flashing Michael’s aunt Lydia and the cameras before storming off the set.

This isn’t the first time Angela freaked out on people; it definitely won’t be the last. Does this mean this Southern Mee-Maw is on the no-fly list now?

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

RELATED: ’90 Day Diaries’: Angela Deem Gives an Update — Is Michael Ilesanmi in the US in 2022?