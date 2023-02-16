‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Colt Johnson Quits Show After Suffering Injury on Trampoline While Filming

Colt Johnson and his wife Vanessa Guerra quit the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The longtime 90 Day Fiancé cast members are apparently calling it quits after Colt got injured while filming on a trampoline. What happened?

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra, ’90 Day Diaries’ | discovery+

Vanessa refuses to film ’90 Day Fiancé’ after Colt’s terrible accident

On February 14, Vanessa did a Q&A through her Instagram Stories, captured by 90 Day Fiancé fans (via Reddit). One fan asked the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star if they were filming again. Vanessa replied, “I refuse to film anymore.” When asked if Colt would continue to film, she said it was “unlikely.”

Another fan asked what caused the 90 Day Fiancé stars to stop filming altogether. “How did Colt injure himself, if you don’t mind me asking? Hope he’s recovering ok,” the fan wrote. “We were filming a scene on trampolines that went terribly wrong,” Vanessa revealed.

Colt Johnson has 3 surgeries following the trampoline accident

On January 2, Vanessa posted a photo of her husband, Colt, in a hospital bed with a brace on his right leg giving a thumbs up. In the Instagram post, Vanessa revealed the story behind Colt’s injuries in the caption. “On December 2, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg. Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks,” she revealed in the post.

Vanessa said that in the two weeks, Colt had undergone two surgeries for his leg. Due to the pain meds/anesthesia, “his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since.” According to Vanessa, Colt cannot put weight on his leg and can’t bend it, which means he is “wheelchair-bound.” The Reno native revealed that after these photos were taken, Colt underwent a 3rd surgery to remove the hardware keeping his leg straight.

Vanessa says it’s been a ‘rough journey’ for Colt

The 90 Day Fiancé star said that Colt’s situation has been challenging. “It’s been a rough journey,” she wrote in the post’s caption. She had to move everything from their second-story apartment to a new place within a few days because Colt could not climb stairs.

Vanessa shared that Colt’s recovery time “is expected to be 6-8 months.” During Colt’s lengthy recovery, Vanessa said that he would have to “learn how to walk again” through physical therapy, which was added.

The 90 Day Fiancé star asked her followers to be kind to Colt during this difficult time. “Regardless of how you may feel about him, this has been extremely hard physically, mentally and emotionally. He could really use words of encouragement & all the support he can get. Thanks everyone,” she concluded.

While Colt and Vanessa are polarizing characters that many 90 Day Fiancé fans have labeled as villains, the franchise wouldn’t be the same without them. We wish Colt a speedy recovery.