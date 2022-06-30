‘90 Day Fiancé’: Thaís Freaks Out on John Planning To Have ‘100 Hookers’ at Patrick’s Bachelor Party

In a preview for the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé season 9 episode, Thaís Ramone freaks out on her fiancé, Patrick Mendes, and his brother, John, for planning a wild bachelor party. John told Patrick that his bachelor party would be crazy with “100 hookers.” Of course, John was exaggerating, but that didn’t ease the tension with Thaís.

Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes on ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

John wants to plan a wild bachelor party for Patrick

A new clip from the July 3rd episode of 90 Day Fiancé, via Entertainment Tonight, reveals more arguing between Thaís and John. In the clip, the Brazillian-born model is eavesdropping on a conversation between her fiancé, Patrick, and his brother, John. She tells the cameras, “I don’t like when Patrick talks to John because John trash talks me and tries to change Patrick’s way of thinking.”

Right off the bat, John starts talking to his brother about what he will expect at the “surprise” bachelor party he’s planning. John says, “You don’t even know. We’re going to have like 100 hookers.”

Patrick doesn’t take the bait and tells John that he doesn’t want any kind of sex worker at the party. He said, “The odds of a stripper being hotter than Thaís is slim to none. So why would I want something not as hot than something I got in front of me?”

Thaís freaks out on John

After overhearing John try to convince his brother to try different “flavors,” Thaís comes out from behind the wall. She sits down and says, “Really? I was listening to you, ok?” She advises John to stay out of her and Patrick’s relationship and deal with his own life.

John denies that he said anything bad about her to Patrick. But Thaís gets the truth out of Patrick and admits they were talking about his bachelor party. He then tells her that he had no intention of going to any bachelor party.

Thaís says if John has a bachelor party, she will go back to Brazil

As Patrick defends John, downplaying his involvement, Thaís tells him, “I hate, I hate bachelor parties. It’s not for someone who I want to… It’s not.”

She tells the cameras, “I think bachelor party is ridiculous. I told Patrick, all of the time, if Patrick have [a] bachelor party, I will kill him and go back to brazil. That’s it. [sic]”

As fans know, when Thaís and Patrick were newly-dating, Patrick kissed another woman at a party, breaking her trust. She has admitted that since then, she doesn’t wholly trust Patrick, which explains why she tracks his location on his phone.

Will Patrick heed Thaís warning, or will he get suckered into another one of John’s plans? Fans will have to tune in to discover what happens next in Thaís and Patrick’s 90-day journey to holy matrimony.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

