‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Fans Call Out Daniele for Being Verbally Abusive to Yohan

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 has only become more toxic. Based on recent episodes, many 90 Day Fiancé fans believe that the 42-year-old New Yorker is verbally and mentally abusing her 32-year-old husband, Yohan.

Daniele gets upset with Yohan for lying about his exes’ abortions

On the March 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele and Yohan reveal they are trying to have a baby. The 42-year-old school teacher explains that the fertility specialist said she and Yohan’s chances of conceiving naturally are ‘around 5%.’ Her biggest concern is that even if she does get pregnant, she’ll suffer miscarriages. It’s already taking a mental toll on Danielle, ready to try IVF.

During the discussion with Daniele’s friend, Yohan revealed some information to her friend regarding his past relationships that shocked his wife. He said that some of his exes had gotten pregnant in the past, but they had terminated their pregnancies with abortion. Daniele was under the impression that they had miscarriages, not abortions. She felt lied to by Yohan for withholding details.

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers took the side of Yohan in this disagreement, saying that another woman’s choice concerning her pregnancy and her body is none of Daniele’s business. Some fans think this could also be a painful subject for him, which is why he doesn’t want to talk about it.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans call out Daniele for being mentally abusive to Yohan

The fact that Yohan lied to Daniele made her upset. But many 90 Day Fiancé fans thought how she talked to him was borderline abusive. And this episode, she tells him that when she speaks, he needs to “shut up.”

This isn’t the first time that Daniele has belittled or talked down to Yohan this season. 90 Day Fiancé fans pointed out moments from this season that seemed like Danielle was purposefully trying to make Yohan feel stupid. For example, earlier this season, she told Yohan that he was her “wife,” not her husband, because he doesn’t make enough money to provide for her.

“She’s mentally abusive. Calling him the wife, telling him to shut up, etc. that’s just not healthy,” one fan wrote via Reddit.

Many viewers agree, saying there is a clear power imbalance in the relationship. Daniele, as an American, comes off as if she thinks she’s superior because Yohan is from a developing country. Not only do fans believe that Daniele objectifies and fetishizes Yohan, but that she’s mean to him as well.

Daniele is also lying to Yohan

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans called Daniele out on her hypocrisy, as Yohan isn’t the only one withholding information. Daniele married Yohan with the promise that they would move to New York City, where they would live together. But now that they’re married, she’s changed her mind and wants to retire on the beach in the Dominican Republic.

Yohan thinks she’s only come to the Dominican Republic for a trip to visit him, but she decided she would be moving there forever. And instead of telling him she’s changed her mind, she’s kept her true intentions secret from him.

For many 90 Day Fiancé fans, watching Daniele and Yohan’s toxic relationship is difficult. While some toxic relationships are entertaining, this one is just sad.