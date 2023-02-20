‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Debbie Do for Work?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 star, Debbie is an eccentric 67-year-old artist from Sugar Hills, Georgia. She’s moving to be with her 24-year-old fiancé, Oussama, in Morocco. What does Debbie do for work, and how does she make her money?

Debbie, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Debbie and Oussama’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 journey

Debbie believes she found something special when artist and poet Oussama slid into her DMs. He complimented her art, and the two hit it off. The only problem is the 43-year age gap between her and her 24-year-old Morrocan lover.

Despite the massive age gap, cultural differences, and distance, the Georgia peach has traveled a few times to Morocco to be with her boyfriend. After three years and two trips, Oussama asked Debbie to be his wife, and she obliged.

Now on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie is leaving her life and two adult children behind in the United States to be her much younger beau. Of course, her family doubts Debbie and Oussama’s relationship; Debbie’s son is nervous that his mom is naive and that Oussama is using her for money. But she assured her son that he had never asked her for money, despite him being unemployed.

What does Debbie do for work?

On the Feb. 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, audiences are introduced to Debbie for the first time. She gave a tour of her home and her art studio.

“This is my little art studio, gallery, workplace, where I make jewelry and sell jewelry,” the 67-year-old told the cameras. Debbie makes and sells “semi-precious gemstone jewelry” that she makes herself.

Debbie, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

She said that her passion for crystals and gems came from her childhood. “As a kid, we’d go to the quarries and pick up quartz, crystals, fossils, and we’d be so excited just digging through rocks,” she said.

Debbie is an artist

One of the main reasons Debbie was attracted to Oussama in the first place was their shared love for art. Debbie revealed on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 that she is a painter and has been painting since she was a child. “Painting is my friend. It never lets me down,” Debbie said.

“As a child, I always wished I could be that bird to go away, fly away, and not come back,” she admitted while painting a red-winged blackbird.

However, their relationship has many red flags, including a 43-year-age gap and significant cultural differences. But Debbie thinks Oussama is different than her first two husbands and hopes her third marriage is a charm.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.