‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Who Are Kris and Jeymi?

Kris and Jeymi are joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Here’s what we know about this new LGBTQ couple who plans to get married this season.

Kris and Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Who are Kris and Jeymi?

40-year-old Alabama native Kris has been in a long-distance relationship with her 30-year-old Colombian girlfriend Jeymi for over a year without meeting in person. “Our relationship has entirely been over the phone,” Kris said in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 teaser.

Jeymi has been married twice, both times to men. “I’ve waited over 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female. I don’t want to wait any longer,” Kris told the cameras. The mother of two is selling all her belongings and preparing for her new life in Colombia.

Not only are Kris and Jeymi meeting for the first time, but they’re planning on getting married just days after they meet.

What to expect from Kris and Jeymi on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

Kris’ children are concerned that she won’t have enough time to get to know Jeymi before tieing the knot. They will have nine days to find out if they want to spend the rest of their lives together. “We both wanted to get married as soon as possible,” Kris explained. So as soon as the wedding venue opened up, they jumped at the opportunity.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 trailer shows that Kris and Jeymi have communication issues they might need to work out before saying, “I do.” In the trailer for the new season, Jeymi and Kris have an argument that leads to them.

Where to follow Kris and Jeymi on Instagram

90 Day Fiancé fans can follow Kris on her Instagram account, @crazykboog1. Her feed shows off her life in Alabama — from riding Harleys to playing with her dogs. Everything that she’s willing to give up to start over with her Colombian fiancée, Jeymi.

Jeymi is on Instagram under @jeyminoguera. Her Instagram feed consists of selfies and cute photos of her dog, Zoe.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are excited about this new season with all new couples, especially Kris and Jeymi. With only nine days to get married, there is sure to be plenty of drama.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET on TLC.