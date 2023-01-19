‘90 Day Fiancé’: Top 5 Messiest Breakups

Not every 90 Day Fiancé couple has a happily ever after. 90 Day Fiancé is almost more famous for its breakups than their relationship successes. Here’s our countdown of the five messiest breakups on 90 Day Fiancé, from throwing Louboutin high heels to clearing out bank accounts.

Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

5. Jorge and Anfisa

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 couple Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava were likely the most toxic couples in the show’s history. After moving her life from Moscow, Russia, to LA, California, to be with Jorge, she found out he was not the millionaire he said he was. She felt blindsided by Jorge’s lies about his finances and the fact that he was deep in debt.

Meanwhile, Jorge began questioning if Anfisa was only with him for his money. Despite the problems, Anfisa and Jorge married in a small courthouse wedding together.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 2 and 3, Anfisa and Jorge were always on the phone arguing. The relationship became even more toxic on the Season 3 tell-all special when Jorge alluded that he allegedly met Anfisa when she was working on a cam site, but she denied it.

After the show ended, Jorge was caught transporting nearly 300 lbs of marijuana and was sentenced to 2.5 years in Arizona State Prison. Midway through Jorge’s prison sentence, just ahead of their 3rd wedding anniversary, they ended their toxic marriage.

4. Jesse and Darcey

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Seasons 1 and 2 were all about Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester’s chaotic relationship. While they had their fair share of fights, their relationship exploded when Netherlands native Jesse was in the United States at Darcey’s home.

The couple’s biggest fight was over how to cut the steak properly. This upset Jesse so much that he stormed out of the house like a toddler. Cut to later, Darcey and Jesse are fighting over her putting her feet in Jesse’s shoes because she was cold. He got mad, and according to him, Darcey “grabbed her Louboutins and threw them” at his face.

Darcey denied it, calling him a liar. This was the final straw for Jesse, who packed his bags and left her home. The two sit down at the tell-all in New York City, where they meet for the first time after their breakup. Jesse tells her to “keep drinking away” her problems.

3. Colt and Larissa

Almost immediately after arriving in Las Vegas on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, Larissa dos Santos Lima and her fiancé, Colt Johnson, began fighting. Larissa desired to have her own place, but Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson, wasn’t moving out. Eventually, after Larissa and Colt married, Debbie joined in on the couple’s arguments.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 4 and 5, Larissa throws her wedding ring down the toilet. Then the fights allegedly turn physical. Off camera, Colt called the cops on Larissa for alleged domestic abuse, not once but three times. This put the Brazilian-born Larissa in danger of deportation. Between the tell-all scream-outs about Colt’s infidelity, he admits in front of the entire cast that he’s still in love with her. Talk about messy.

2. Danielle and Mohammed

41-year-old mother-of-four Danielle Mullins and 26-year-old Mohamed Jbali had the most toxic breakups ever. In 90 Day Fiancé Season 2, Danielle brought Tunisian-born Mohamed to Ohio to get married. Immediately after they signed their marriage certificate, problems began to pop up.

Several police reports were made after the couple married, where Mohamed had accused Danielle of stealing money, destroying his clothing, and opening accounts in his name. The drama reaches a climax in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 1 and 2.

In the tell-all special, Mohamed went on to slam his ex-wife’s hygiene and said the intimacy died because of it. The second season focused on Danielle doing everything she could to get deported back to Tunisia. She even threw a binder at him, full of evidence of his infidelity and lies.

Despite Danielle and Mohamed ending their marriage in the messiest way possible, they’ve managed to patch up their relationship and have remained fairly good friends.

1. Pedro and Chantel

While the breakup didn’t take place on 90 Day Fiancé, it was featured on Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s spinoff, The Family Chantel. Season 4 shows that Chantel and Pedro’s marriage was broken beyond repair. But Chantel tried to reconnect with Pedro by going to the Dominican Republic to apologize to his mother, Lidia Jimeno, and his sister.

But matters only worsen when Chantel suspects Pedro of cheating on her with one of his coworkers. All of the pressure makes Pedro move out into his own apartment. Five days later, Chantel cleaned out the $257,000 from their joint business account, transferred the funds to a secret account, and went on vacation. Chantel alleges her marriage to Pedro ended due to domestic violence and adultery, though no other specifics have been revealed.

The couple currently has a mutual restraining order against each other and is working on finalizing their divorce. Considering how messy Pedro and Chantel’s relationship was initially, it’s definitely on brand for their breakup to be extremely toxic.