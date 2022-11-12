’90 Day Fiancé UK: Are Calum and Marvin Still Together?

Calum and Marvin got engaged on the premiere season of 90 Day Fiancé UK. As the first gay couple of the UK spinoff, many fans want to know what happened to their relationship. Here’s what we know about Calum and Marvin’s current relationship and whether they’re still together.

Calum and Marvin, ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ | discovery+

How did Calum and Marvin meet?

28-year-old Calum hails from Perth, Scotland, while 26-year-old Marvin is from The Seychelles. The pair met by chance while scrolling through international Tinder, and Marvin made the first move by telling Calum just how attractive he thought he was.

After falling in love online, they often dream about their wedding and how they can make their life together work. Finally, they were able to meet. Surprisingly their online chemistry carried over to the real world. Now, Marvin is ready to move to Scotland to be with Calum forever. The two ended up getting engaged in Scottland just before the season suddenly ended.

Are Calum and Marvin still together?

With 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1 missing a proper ending and a tell-all, many fans are left wondering about the couples’ fate. So what happened to Calum and Marvin’s relationship? With all of the engagement photos spamming Marvin’s Instagram page, this couple is very much together still.

In one photo, Marvin captioned the post with an adorable caption about his love for Calum, “Perhaps, you are just one person for everyone. But, you mean the whole world to me.” Check out the adorable Instagram post below:

There are countless adorable photos on Marvin’s public Instagram, including an adorable photo of him matching with his fiancé in a Christmas sweater. This couple isn’t shy about their love and affection for each other and fans are loving it.

Are Calum and Marvin married?

In an Instagram post from November 1, Calum and Marvin reveal their “wedding countdown.” In another post of a beautifully decorated table, Marvin reveals they have “50 days to go” until their wedding. And the next post shows what appears to be wedding invites with the “C| M” wedding monogram on the front, check out the post below:

If Calum and Marvin’s wedding is 50 days from November 1, that means their wedding date will be on Devember 21, 2022. It’s going to be a beautiful event and it looks like all of the 90 Day Fiancé UK cast are all excited for the happy couple.

It’s a little disappointing that 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1 didn’t film this couple’s beautiful wedding. But it’s always so nice two who are genuinely in love with each other and aren’t just on the TV show for fame. We wish the best of luck to his happy couple!

