‘90 Day Fiancé UK’: Hossein Using Emma Is 1 of the Most Blatant Green Card Grabs in ’90 Day’ History, According to Fans

Fiancé fans have seen plenty of people get duped for a green card. But after watching Hossein and Emma’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé UK, some think Hossein may be the most exploitative cast member ever.

’90 Day Fiancé UK’ highlights Hossein and Emma’s relationship journey

90 Day Fiancé UK star Emma | discovery+ via Youtube

On 90 Day Fiancé UK, viewers were introduced to Emma, a 44-year-old mom from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, and her 33-year-old Iranian boyfriend, Hossein. The couple met online after Emma messaged Hossein on Instagram.

Emma revealed that she didn’t expect the bodybuilder to respond to her message. But when he did, she was happy to strike up a friendship.

After talking for some time, Emma and Hossein’s relationship became romantic. However, Emma felt insecure about Hossein’s fidelity, as she believed his looks could land him any woman he wanted.

But Hossein stuck it out with Emma, and the two met for the first time in person in Turkey. However, he refused to get intimate and left Emma questioning his intentions. Eventually, the pair mended their issues and were together for six years.

Hossein took a phone call during their wedding in the middle of the ceremony. He refused to wear his wedding ring due to a supposed allergy afterward.

’90 Day Fiancé UK’ fans think Hossein is exploiting Emma for UK citizenship

Throughout the debut season of 90 Day Fiancé UK, fans saw Hossein repeatedly act indifferent toward Emma and noted that he rolled his eyes when she hugged him. Some felt his body language, expressions, and aloof actions indicate he was just using Emma for citizenship.

“I’ve never seen a fiancé so openly despise their partner this much,” a Reddit user wrote. “Emma must have zero self-esteem to think *this* is the relationship she deserves.”

“He shows zero interest in her at All and truly doesn’t seem like he wants anything to do with her other than cementing his way into the UK [sic],” another Redditor added. “Like he won’t even compliment you let alone take an initiative to make any moves, or progression to your relationship unless it involves him. It’s truly gross — He is CLEARLY just using her. This is no way for anyone to live.”

Some ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ viewers can’t understand why Emma doesn’t see Hossein’s obvious indifference

Watching Hossein roll his eyes while Emma hugs him was painful. And after pointing out how Hossein admitted he didn’t love Emma and wasn’t attracted to her, some 90 Day Fiancé UK viewers couldn’t understand why Emma still married him.

“My heart breaks for women like Emma, I wish she opens her eyes and sees the red flags that are blatantly waving in front of her face,” a Reddit fan shared. “This man can’t even be bothered to pretend he’s interested in her, she’s served her purpose now and married him, he will put pressure on her to get his visa quickly, and soon as he steps foot on UK soil he will disappear.”

Other fans compared Hossein and Emma’s relationship to doomed 90 Day Fiancé couples Danielle and Mohamed and Nicole and Azan. And despite Mohamed and Azan being considered the most despised of the franchise, they suggested Hossein was way worse.

“He seems even less genuine than Azan and Mohamed [sic], which I never thought I’d say,” a Reddit user noted. “This dude has less than 0 personality.”

“Yeah, he hasn’t even *tried* to be convincing!” another Redditor added. “At least the other two said nice things and acted like they were trying to make the relationship work & cared about the women. I think they’re all full of s***, but Azan & Mohamed at least ‘appeared’ to have genuine moments.”

