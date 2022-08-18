’90 Day Fiancé UK’ Is ‘Messier’ and Less Scripted Than ‘90 Day Fiancé’ According to Fans

90 Day Fiancé fans worldwide have fallen in love with the new United Kingdom spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé UK. The British spinoff has become a fan favorite over how organic the couples are compared to those shown in the American version. It’s not only “messier,” but it’s more genuine. Here’s what the audience has to say.

Kadie and Alejandro, ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ | discovery+

The difference between ’90 Day Fiancé’ in the US and ’90 Day Fiancé UK’

90 Day Fiancé has been running on TLC since its debut season in 2014. However, the show has grown stale throughout the nine seasons and multiple spinoffs. Many fans of the show have been particularly disappointed by the latest 90 Day Fiancé season.

The season 9 cast was made up of couples such as Jibri and Miona, Biniyam and Ariela, and Patrick and Thaís. After Jibri turned his wedding to Miona into a music video, many fans believed that the new couples only used the show to gain Instagram followers, not to document their journies genuinely.

Meanwhile, across the pond, 90 Day Fiancé UK is breathing new life into the tired series. Fans cannot get enough of the new cast members introduced to fans. Since it’s in its inaugural season, things could change, but it appears that the UK version could become the go-to show to watch.

Fans think ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ is less scripted and ‘messier’ than the US version

90 Day Fiancé casting continues to bring back controversial couples to keep the ratings up. However, it may be doing the opposite of the desired effect. Many fans have complained online about how they feel the current seasons have become over-dramatized and perhaps even scripted. Many long-time viewers have started boycotting the show due to poor casting.

Victoria and Sean, ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ | discovery+

However, 90 Day Fiancé UK has done a brilliant job of bringing back the organicness to the franchise. One fan wrote, via Reddit, “90 Day UK is messier than the US version, but somehow also better. Maybe because it’s not overly scripted?” Check out the post below:

’90 Day Fiancé UK’ could become the most popular spinoff

Many fans agreed with the Reddit user. Another user commented, “Maybe it’s because the show is less well-known in the UK, so less influencers applied? I’m stoked about this group. They all look entertaining!”

Another fan wrote, “Seriously, the US season just won’t end and each episode is a slog of nothingness. UK is so entertaining and I actually look forward to it!”

Perhaps it’s the fact that the show is brand new in the UK that it has a fresh feel to it. Or it could be down to casting the right people or how the show is filmed. Whatever the difference is, 90 Day Fiancé fans hope the UK version of the show won’t get tainted over time as the US version has.

90 Day Fiancé UK airs Sundays on discovery+.

RELATED: ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3: Meet the Cast