‘90 Day Fiancé UK’: Is Sean in the Japanese Mafia? Fan Theories Abound Concerning Victoria’s Boyfriend’s Real Job

Sean and Victoria are among the most discussed couples from the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, 90 Day Fiancé UK. Sean has been very secretive about his life in Japan. And some fans think it may be because he’s tied to the Japanese mafia.

’90 Day Fiancé UK’ follows Sean and Victoria’s romance and immigration journey

Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé UK introduced viewers to Sean, a 42-year-old man from Japan, and Victoria, a 33-year-old woman from Wolverhampton, England, who’s fascinated with Japanese culture. The two met via Facebook and started chatting.

Their friendship developed into a romance. And while they dated long distance, Sean remained tight-lipped about his personal life.

Victoria, who refers to him as a “man of mystery,” revealed that she didn’t know his real age for months because he refused to tell her. And she admitted to not knowing much about his job and family.

Toward the end of the season, Victoria is faced with shocking news. She learns that Sean lied about being divorced when they first started talking.

The season ends with the two still working things out. It is unclear if they are still together.

’90 Day Fiancé UK’ fan theories suggest Sean is in the Japanese mafia

Sean’s secretive nature raised some red flags for Victoria. But it also left 90 Day Fiancé UK fans questioning what it is he’s hiding.

Some think he might be scamming women online. And they suggest that would explain how he has so much money.

“My best guess is he has multiple weeaboo girls he scams online to send him money,” one Reddit user theorized. “These girls will also fund his trips abroad to see them.”

But others think he might be part of a larger criminal enterprise. And they believe that’s why he’s being so secretive about his work.

“He’s shady AF,” a Reddit fan shared. “I think he might be part of the Japanese mafia? and she’s [sic] making up all those excuses for him?”

“Drug dealer? Japanese mafia?,” another Redditor speculated. “Maybe he wants to steal her organs and sell them on the black market? I have so many questions!”

Some ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ viewers think Sean is just socially awkward

Sean’s silence leaves the door open for fans to speculate some wild things about his life. But many 90 Day Fiancé UK viewers think he’s hiding things for simpler reasons.

Some think he might be hiding a wife and family, which wouldn’t be surprising considering he lied about it to Victoria from the get-go. But others think he may just be a quiet-natured guy who inherited wealth from his late mom.

“I think he’s socially awkward AF and loaded with cash,” a Reddit user wrote. “He used to make money via YouTube doing his woodworking. He stopped around the time his mom passed away. I’m thinking he inherited some dough.”

“What if he’s actually not hiding anything and he just doesn’t elaborate because there’s not much to talk about, making it seem really secretive lol,” another Redditor added. “I don’t necessarily think this is true [sic] all the time, but it crossed my mind.”

Hopefully, if Victoria and Sean return for another season of 90 Day Fiancé UK, fans will get more details about his life. In the meantime, viewers can follow the couple on their social media pages.

