‘90 Day Fiancé: UK’ Season 1 Ends Suddenly — Is There a Tell-All Finale?

90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 1’s ending left fans feeling incomplete. While some of the couple’s stories just started, some ended suddenly. What happened to the rest of the episodes? Will there be 90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 1 tell-all? Here’s everything we know.

’90 Day Fiancé: UK’ Season 1 ending

The inaugural season of 90 Day Fiancé: UK ended suddenly. Episode 10 ended with Hossein and Emma getting married in Turkey and Emma being satisfied with their romantic honeymoon. Alejandro and Kadie, Calum and Marvin, and Shaun and Christine all got engaged at the end of the season. However, there is no new information about the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé: UK couples.

Just as some of the couples’ stories were heating up, the show ended. in the US, discovery+ only aired ten episodes. Meanwhile, in the UK, discovery+ aired 12 episodes. According to fans, the final two episodes aired in the UK still don’t provide the closure 90 Day Fiancé fans are used to.

Is there a tell-all for ’90 Day Fiancé: UK’?

Many fans were expecting a tell-all ending, as the original 90 Day Fiancé franchise always ends in a drama-filled 2 part tell-all. Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 1 does not have a tell-all reunion.

There’s no knowing why the British version of the show decided not to have a tell-all, but fans worldwide are left feeling unsatisfied. Fortunately, there’s good news. 90 Day Fiancé UK will be back for a season 2.

’90 Day Fiancé: UK’ will return for season 2

The British version of 90 Day Fiancé became a smash hit because it somehow recaptured the realness the franchise has lost over the years. The show highlights “explosive family drama, culture clashes, awkward moments, shocking revelations, and worlds colliding.” The UK version breathed new life into the show, and fans were absolutely loving it, despite season 1 ending so suddenly.

Thankfully, 90 Day Fiancé: UK will return soon. Warner Bros. Discovery UK has commissioned season 2 of the unhinged show. While there’s not much information about the new season, we do know it was filmed in 2022 as season 1 was airing. It is currently underway and will drop on discovery+ in the US and the UK in the summer of 2023.

It is safe to say that 90 Day Fiancé: UK was a success, despite its disappointing and sudden ending. And fans are already eager to meet the new batch of Brits looking for love. Fingers crossed that season 2 will feature a tell-all reunion.

