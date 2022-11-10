‘90 Day Fiancé UK’: Shaun’s Engagement Ring for Christine Worries Fans as He’s Broke With Maxed Out Credit Cards

90 Day Fiancé UK, the latest spinoff in the TLC 90 Day Fiancé franchise, follows couple Shaun and Christine as they navigate their relationship and visa journey through financial hardships.

Shaun admitted to being broke with his credit cards maxed. But when he bought Christine an engagement ring, he left some fans questioning how he could afford it.

‘90 Day Fiancé UK’ follows Shaun and Christine’s love story

90 Day Fiancé UK introduced viewers to Shaun and Christine, a couple in the middle of their immigration process. Shaun is a 41-year-old supermarket cleaning manager from Botley, Hampshire, England. He met Christine, a 41-year-old from Antipolo City, Philippines, via social media in 2012.

After they started dating, Shaun made a trip to visit Christine. And in 2018, they welcomed a son, Christian. Christine was still technically married when she met Shaun and has three older children from that relationship.

On the show, Shaun reveals that he lives in a one-bedroom apartment, has stepped down from his managerial role, and has “hit rock bottom” regarding his finances. He had been sending money to Christine’s family as he promised early in their relationship.

But when Christine finally comes to the UK, Shaun is reluctant to tell her how broke he is. And he’s unsure what she’ll do when he reveals that her family’s expenses may not fit into his budget.

Some ‘90 Day Fiancé UK’ fans thought Shaun’s purchase of an engagement ring is worrisome

In 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1, Shaun reveals that he purchased an engagement ring for Christine. And after seeing how broke he is, some fans found his purchase unnecessary.

“Honestly, with his budget, he’s starving after that!” one Reddit user wrote.

“I was gonna say he’s supposed to be broke AF, yet he’s buying rings?” another Redditor added. “Even if it’s a cheapo dress-up ring, spend that money on your debts, or something for your house! Looks like they are sleeping on a mattress on the floor, buy a bed!”

But other ‘90 Day Fiancé UK’ viewers pointed out how inexpensive the ring is

The ring Shaun bought for Christine looked like a beautiful diamond ring. But some 90 Day Fiancé UK viewers pointed out that the stones in the ring are not diamonds and that it’s not an expensive piece of jewelry. And one fan noted how Shaun mentioned that it was just symbolic.

“He said that it’s just a ‘token ring,'” one Reddit user shared. “It was probably dirt cheap.”

Another viewer wondered if Shaun would be honest about the price of the ring with Christine. And they suggested the show might make her reaction a plotline for next season.

“Well, he called it a token ring, so I’m hoping he was sensible about it,” the Redditor wrote. “My guess – they’ll turn it into a drama moment when she ‘realizes’ it’s not a real diamond or something,”

Shaun and Christine’s saga may continue in a subsequent 90 Day Fiancé UK season. In the meantime, fans can get updates via the couple’s social media pages.