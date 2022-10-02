‘90 Day Fiancé UK’ Update: Are Victoria and Sean Still Together?

Sean and Victoria have had their share of ups and downs on 90 Day Fiancé UK. With Sean leaving back to Japan, did their relationship survive? Here’s what we know about the current state of their relationship and if they’re still together or not.

Victoria and Sean, ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ Season 1 | discovery+

How did Victoria and Sean meet?

33-year-old Victoria from Wolverhampton, England, is obsessed with all things Japan. Through her Japanese-themed Facebook page, she connected with 42-year-old Sean, who hails from the country.

Sean has struggled to be honest with Victoria about his job, finances, and life back in Japan. Victoria calls Sean a man of mystery. However, she worries that he’s hiding a big secret, like if he’s married or has children.

With more questions than answers at the end of Sean’s trip to the UK, Victoria is having difficulty trusting Sean. Will they be able to find their happily ever after? Here’s what we know.

Sean proposes to Victoria on ’90 Day Fiancé’ UK

In 90 Day Fiancé UK, Sean prepares a romantic evening for Victoria by making traditional Japanese miso soup. With a speech about how the soup represents family and comfort, he asked Victoria to marry him.

However, Victoria was confused about why he would propose to her with soup and without a ring and declined. While Sean was slightly disappointed by her answer, he said he wouldn’t give up on pursuing Victoria and told her that he will continue to ask her until she agreed.

However, with not many of Sean’s secret life revealed, he’s returning back to Japan for a few months for work. Sean and Victoria want to continue their relationship but are worried that the distance between them will cause them to break up.

Are Sean and Victoria still together?

So where are Sean and Victoria now? According to their Instagram pages, they are still together. On September 20, Sean posted a photo of his passport, showing that he has a stamp from officials at the UK border allowing him to stay in the country for six months, visa-free. Based on the stamp in his passport, he spent from February to August 2022 in the UK with Victoria.

It appears they’re still together, either in Japan or the UK. Victoria posted a photo of Sean. “‘Behind the scenes!’ Or rather, a usual evening when the #cameras aren’t around! I can’t remember why he had my hat on…or what he was doing down there,” she captions the post. Check out the pic below:

It appears that this couple is still together, happy and thriving. It’s refreshing to see a 90 Day Fiancé couple work through their differences and find their happiness.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé UK air Sundays on discovery+

