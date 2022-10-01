‘90 Day Fiancé UK’ Update: Where Are Kadie and Alejandro Now?

Are the fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé UK couple Alejandro and Kadie still together? Here’s what we know about the status of the adorable international couple.

Alejandro and Kadie ’90 Day Fiancé UK’ | discovery+

How did Kadie and Alejandro meet?

26-year-old Kadie from West Yorkshire, England, is a registered nurse who specializes in caring for patients undergoing dialysis. 30-year-old Alejandro, a fitness enthusiast from Guadalajara, Mexico, fell for Kadie after connecting on an online dating site in June 2021. And after joining the show, they secured a visa for Alejandro, and he was able to fly to England to visit Kadie for the first time.

And the sparks that were flying online transferred to their real-life relationship. Alejandro had to return to Mexico after visiting England for a few days. Before they knew it, they were faced with the decision about where to live in the future. Before they could make that decision, Kadie had to visit Mexico.

Alejandro proposes to Kadie on ’90 Day Fiancé’ UK

As documented on 90 Day Fiancé UK, Alejandro proposed to Kadie during her trip to see him in Mexico. After a hike to a waterfall, Alejandro got down on one knee and presented Kadie with an engagement ring. With Kadie’s enthusiastic “yes,” the couple was faced with deciding where they would live, Mexico or England.

Either Kadie or Alejandro would be forced to uproot their lives and move to the other partner’s home country. Alejandro finally agreed that he would move to England to be with Kadie after their engagement. And with his parents’ blessing, Alejandro and Kadie were one step closer to their happily ever after ending.

Are Alejandro and Kadie still together?

It appears that Alejandro and Kadie’s relationship is still going strong. The Mexico native is settling into his new life with his fiancée in England. Recently Kadie has been posting a lot of herself with Alejandro, confirming they’re together in the UK.

On October 1, Kadie posted a TikTok she made which shows her and Alejandro dancing together. While filming the TikTok, Kadie’s golden retriever dog, Nala, jumped in and joined the fun. Check out the adorable video below:

She captioned the post: “Happy Saturday! I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I woke up and got dressed then thought, ‘let’s make a TikTok.’ So excuse the way I look, but ‘I woke up like this.'”

Kadie and Alejandro quickly became a fan favorite on 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 1. It’s refreshing to see a 90 Day Fiancé couple in love and living happily ever after.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé UK air Sundays on discovery+

