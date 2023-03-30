‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Ariela Weinberg Wants To Be ‘Behind the Camera’ in 2023 With Career Change

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 star Ariela ‘Ari’ Weinberg is ready to change career paths and be “behind the camera” in 2023. Does this mean she’s done with 90 Day Fiancé? Here’s everything we know about Ariela’s plans for her future in reality TV production.

Ariela Weinberg, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Ariela’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ journey

Ariela started her reality TV journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 when she moved to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to be with her then-fiancé Biniyam ‘Bini’ Shibre. Their relationship started as a vacation fling but became serious after Ariela discovered she was pregnant with Biniyam’s baby.

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Ariela decided to take their son to the United States for a medical procedure. During this time, Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship suffered and almost broke up. To save his relationship and his family, Biniyam moved to Princeton, New Jersey, to be with Ariela and Avi.

During 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Biniyam moved to New Jersey on a K-1 visa. And despite some jealousy issues, Ariela and Biniyam ended up getting married. The couple is still together, with their son, Avi Shibre, in the United States.

Ariela seeks new career opportunities

On March 29, Ariela posted on a closed Facebook group for women working in reality TV about wanting to be in production. In the post (captured in a now-deleted Reddit post), Areila wrote about wanting to be “behind the cameras” rather than in front of them.

She wants to take the experience she learned as the subject of 90 Day Fiancé and transition to working behind the scenes. Now Ariela seeks a career as a Production Assistant (PA) on set.

The PA is the person who assists with general tasks in a film, television, or other media production. They were in the production department with the first or second assistant directors for support and communication with the other departments. This is usually an entry-level job that could lead to many new opportunities but often requires long work hours.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans are excited about Ariela’s potential future career and offered words of encouragement. “I hope she succeeds!” one fan commented. “Good for her. I think she would be great at it,” another wrote.

Biniyam’s MMA career in the US

While planning their wedding on 90 Day Fiancé, Biniyam spent over 4 hours a day training to become an MMA fighter in the US. Back in Ethiopia, Biniyam had made careers out of his many talents. He made money as a performer, dancer, personal trainer, DJ, and musician. The multifaceted athlete and artist began training four hours daily, hoping to get into the UFC.

On 90 Day Fiancé, Biniyam debuted as an MMA fighter under the name ‘Babycool’ and won his first match on the show. And according to Tapology, Biniyam has won all four matches from 2017 to 2022 in the featherweight weight class. His last match was in December 2022. Ariela has supported him every step of the way despite some frustration with his long training hours.

Ariela and Biniyam are moving forward with their careers, pushing themselves and each other to a better future. Love them or hate them, this 90 Day Fiancé couple has fought against all odds and has successfully moved on from reality TV into their new life together. It remains to be seen if Ariela will be returning to 90 Day Fiancé as a star or if she’s focusing on production from now on.