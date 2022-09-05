‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Sumit Singh decides it’s time to tell his parents that he’s married to Jenny Slatten. Despite Jenny and Sumiy being together for 10 years, Sumit’s parents cannot accept that their son is married to Jenny and disown him. After all of this family drama, are Sumit and Jenny still together?

Sumit’s mother disowns her son for marrying Jenny

In Sumit and Jenny’s previous season, it seemed like they made headway with Sumit’s parents when they accepted Jenny. But it all comes crashing down this season of Happily Ever After? when Sumit decides to tell his parents about his secret wedding to Jenny. “My biggest fear is to get disowned by my family,” Sumit tells the cameras.

In the September 4 episode, Sumit finally comes clean about being married to Jenny. His mom, Sahna, doesn’t take the news well, and Sumit’s biggest fear comes true. “Don’t ever show me your face. If you’re ever at my door, I will insult you and throw you out,” Sahna tells Sumit.

Sumit’s mom gives Sumit an ultimatum: “It’s either Jenny or your mother and father.” But when Sumit doesn’t answer, his parents leave.

Jenny thinks Sumit is going to choose his family over her

In the Happily Ever After? the episode, as soon as Sumit’s family leaves the house, Jenny and Sumit start arguing. Jenny explodes when Sumit mentions how “bad” the current situation is. “I know you are going to go with your parents, and I’m going to be left by myself,” Jenny says to Sumit.

“Sumit telling his parents that we got married turned out exactly as I knew it would — a disaster,” Jenny tells the cameras. “He needs to think about how I am feeling because I am his wife now, and so his loyalty should be with me.”

Are Jenny and Sumit still together in 2022?

Sumit’s family disowning him has affected his marriage to Jenny. So are Sumit and Jenny still together in 2022? Based on their Instagram accounts, their marriage seems to be going strong.

The couple’s Instagram grids are full of photos of each other. On September 2, Jenny posted a montage of her and Sumit on a trip they took to Ooty, South India, for their wedding anniversary. Check out the post below:

As for Sumit’s Instagram, he has been posting many photos and videos with Jenny. His latest post, which featured Jenny, was on September 4. He captioned the pics, “Good vibes,” with captions such as “#withwife” and “#loveyou.”

Does this mean that Sumit chose Jenny over his family? Fans will have to keep watching Happily Ever After? Season 7 to find out what happens next.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

