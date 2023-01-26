‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Mahogany and Ben Still Together in 2023?

Ben Rathburn and Mahogany Roca’s complicated love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 left fans with more questions than answers. Are Ben and Mahogany still together in 2023? Here’s what we know.

Ben Rathburn and Mahogany Roca, ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 | TLC

Ben and Mahogany’s journey on ‘Before the 90 Days’

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5, Ben, a 52-year-old ex-pastor, is eager to meet the love of his life, a 24-year-old Peruvian model, Mahogany, after going through a messy divorce and leaving his strict church. Despite the many red flags, Ben decides he will take a chance at love by going to Peru to meet Mahogany for the first time.

Ben gets stood up by Mahogany at the airport. She tells him to come to her hometown of San Bartolo because her father is suspicious of his intentions. Ben remains undeterred and goes to Mahogany anyways, convinced he can ease her father’s concerns.

Mahogany shocked 90 Day Fiancé fans when she showed up to Ben’s meeting, and that was a real person. Despite not being a catfish, Ben caught many inconsistencies in Mahogany’s story, which caused him to pause. The rest of the season was a game of cat and mouse as both took turns lying and playing games.

Ben and Mahogany get engaged

After the awkward 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 tell-all, Ben went to Peru a few times to see Mahogany. In August 2022, the couple shocked 90 Day Fiancé fans by announcing their engagement. Despite their 28-year age gap, they could finally work out their differences.

Months later, Ben posted a video on his YouTube where he talked about his long-distance relationship with Mahogany. In the now-private video, Ben talks about how he’s constantly praying for their love, despite being 4,000 miles apart.

Are Ben and Mahogany still together?

It appears that Ben and Mahogany are still together in 2023. They recently spent some time together in Miraflores, Peru, and went live on Instagram together. It appears that they’re still living separately in a long-distance relationship.

On January 24, Mahogany revealed her plans for the future in a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories. Mahogany said she was planning to come (to visit or move) to the United States either in the New Year or the summer of 2023.

When one fan asked about her plans to marry Ben, Mahogany replied, “Soon!” Mahogany is keeping her relationship with Ben quiet, but it’s clear they’re still together in 2023.