‘90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Malina Reflects on ‘Horrendous’ Year Apart From Geoffrey Paschel on Anniversary of His Guilty Verdict

Former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Varya Malina reflects on the “horrendous” year she and Geoffrey Paschel have spent apart after his guilty verdict. While this year has been one of the hardest in her life, the 33-year-old Russian beauty is staying positive. She revealed all of the ways she’s learned to cope with her depression.

Geoffrey Paschel is currently serving 18 years in prison

On October 6, 2021, Geoffrey’s domestic abuse trial went live on CourtTV. Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Wilson, the victim in this case, told some unsettling details about the night of June 9, 2019. She took the stand, describing the abuse that took place at the hands of Geoffrey.

On October 7, 2021, the former 90 Day Fiancé star was found guilty on all counts – aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference of an emergency call.

A few months later, on February 4, 2022, Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the judge, many factors played into Geoffrey’s sentencing, including prior charges and convictions.

Geoffrey appeared on CourtTV again, this time for his motion for a retrial. On June 24, 2022,, Paschel appeared via video call in the courtroom. The former reality T.V. star looks unrecognizable in his prison garb, long beard, and shaggy hair.

During the hearing, the judge declined Paschels’ motion for a retrial. “I will be respectfully denying the motion for a new trial,” the judge says. And the lawyers on CourtTV said it’s “rare” for cases like this to receive post-conviction relief.

Varya Malina says the first year without Geoffrey has been ‘horrendous’

On the one-year anniversary of Geoffrey’s guilty verdict, his partner, Varya, reflects on how she’s coped with his absence. She wrote in her Instagram Stories that after one week, she began to “accept the reality” of Geoffrey’s sentencing to help herself.

“This year apart was horrendous. However, it taught me a lot,” Varya writes. “How to be a land lady. How to maintain the house. How to take care of a million of problems falling down on your shoulders at the same time,” Varya explained.

“I became stronger and tougher, but persevered my kindness. I don’t wish anyone to go through what I went through,” the former 90 Day Fiancé star wrote.

Varya and Geoffrey have hope they’ll be reunited ‘soon’

Throughout this year, Varya has been very open about how she’s been dealing with her depression. “Walking our dogs in the woods for hours, talking to a counselor, planning my day and thanking myself for doing even 30% of what was planned,” the Russian native wrote.

She admits the biggest source of hope is talking on the phone with Geoffrey in prison. “Spending hours on the phone with Geoffrey helped both of us to breathe again and focus on the future. We found hope,” she wrote.

Varya may be with a man in prison, but she’s not putting her life on pause. “Now I feel better because I’m hopeful about our future and focused on my present. My life is not on a pause,” Varya wrote.

While Geoffrey is serving his 18-year sentence, Varya has been living her life, traveling, and trying new things. However, she says that she and Geoffrey’s relationship is “stronger than ever.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

