’90-Day Fiancé’ Viewers Have Polarizing Views on 1 Popular Couple

There have been plenty of couples within the nine seasons of 90-Day Fiancé. While some have ultimately split, others seem to be in it for the long haul. Of course, the couples have sparked no small amount of discourse. Viewers always seem ready and willing to chime in about their thoughts on a couple. But there’s one husband and wife duo who seems to illicit pretty polarizing views within the fan base. Many fans are split about their opinions of Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik.

’90-Day Fiancé’ alums Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

A brief overview of Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s relationship

The 90-Day Fiancé couple first locked eyes back in 2013 in Isreal. Loren was on a birthright trip and met Alexei, who was hired as a medic for her group. The pair quickly discovered that they had a connection and began dating. They continued their relationship via long-distance once Loren returned to The States. However, Loren made frequent visits to Isreal in order to sustain their connection.

90-Day Fiancé fans will recall that the couple did, in fact, go through with their wedding. Their first ceremony was back in 2015. They then followed up with a second wedding a year later in Isreal. A few years after that, the couple welcomed their first child, Shai Josef, in April 2020. Their growing family expanded yet again in August of 2021 when they welcomed their second son, Asher Noa. And in September 2022, the pair’s daughter, Ariel, was born on their anniversary.

’90-Day Fiancé’ fans are split about their opinions of the couple

Loren and Alexei are certainly one of the most well-known couples within the 90-Day Fiancé franchise. However, general opinions on the duo seem to be largely split. A recent Reddit thread asked fans about their favorite 90-Day Fiancé couple of all time. Alexei and Loren came up quite a few times, but not everyone seemed to hold the couple in high regard. Some seemed to appreciate the couple and their love story. Meanwhile, others felt they were overexposed and didn’t have the best personalities.

“Their kids are cute, but NO ON ON LOREN & ALEXEI,” one person exclaimed. “GET THEM OFF MY SCREEN.” Another fan was quick to agree with the above sentiments. “Can’t stand Loren and Alexei,” they shared. “I used to like them, but they’ve become too much.” Of course, others were happy to sing the couple’s praises. “Love these two,” one person explained. “I didn’t like Loren at first, but absolutely love her now. They are great on Pillow Talk.” Another couple cited how the couple seemed very grounded. “I love Loren & Alexei too!” they penned. “I think they are SO real and down-to-earth people.”

The couple has their own TV show ‘Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days’

Fans may find Loren and Alexei polarizing, but the couple is popular enough to warrant their own show. The duo recently filmed the second season of their show, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days. Most recently, the couple got candid about the complications that Loren had with her third pregnancy. Loren has also opened up about the postpartum struggles that she’s been facing. Clearly, the couple isn’t afraid to be candid about their experiences as individuals and as a couple, no matter what 90-Day Fiancé fans may think of them.