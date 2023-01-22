’90 Day Fiancé’: What is Big Ed’s Job in 2023?

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, “Big Ed” Brown introduced himself as a photographer from San Diego, California. What is he doing now besides causing drama on 90 Day Fiancé? Here’s what we know about Big Ed’s job in 2023.

‘Big Ed’ Brown, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Big Ed’s job as a photographer

On 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fans were able to take a tour of his studio. The photography studio was set up for portraits, but Big Ed would photograph weddings, fashion, and advertising. His photography company is called E A Brown Studio, but the website for the business is no longer available.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Big Ed takes his on-and-off-again fiancée, Liz Woods, to a photography shoot to get a lesson from him on photography. “I did it for about 18 years and was quite successful, and became kind of, a fashion cover photographer,” Big Ed said in a September 2022 episode. “So I have six photo covers to my name.”

Big Ed’s job as an interior designer

While his primary job is photographer, his secondary job is as an interior designer. “I have two jobs, so when I’m not doing photography, I’m also a trained interior designer,” Ed revealed in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional.

Ed works at a company that offers services for designing kitchen remodels called Studio Europa LEICHT in San Diego. Earlier in 2021, Ed shared a photo of a condo that he designed.

Big Ed’s job as an influencer and YouTuber

After his sudden rise in fame following his debut on 90 Day Fiancé, Ed didn’t waste any time branding himself. Since his sudden rise in followers, Ed’s primary source of income has come from his social media. In recent years, Ed has made money endorsing various brands, such as Grumpy Chef and Boom Bod, on Instagram.

Ed created his own online merch shop, This is Big Ed, where he sells products with his image on them, such as mugs, mouse pads, postcards, utensils, notebooks, shirts, and masks. Besides his shop, Ed is an aspiring YouTuber with his channel where he posts himself doing gaming, Mukbangs, and vlogs. Ed also makes some income from making personalized video messages for his fans through his Cameo.

Big Ed also mentioned another job on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all. He revealed that he was leaving the tell-all early for a speaking engagement in Boston. However, Ed didn’t give more information about the event.