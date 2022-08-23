‘90 Day Fiancé’: Yve Arrested, Facing Domestic Violence Charges Against Mohamed After Cheating Scandal — What Happened?

As revealed in part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all finale, 25-year-old Mohamed Abdelhamed admits to cheating on his 48-year-old wife, Yve Arellano, with a woman named Andrea.

Since Yve found out about Mohamed’s cheating, the police were called to their New Mexico home for a domestic dispute. Mohamed claims that Yve was physically abusive to him. The mother of one has been arrested and is currently facing domestic violence charges. Here’s everything we know about the incident.

Mohamed and Yve, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Mohamed cheated on Yve

On July 28, 90 Day Fiancé blogger @merrypants exposed text messages sent between Mohamed and a woman named Andrea, whom he was cheating on Yve with. The exported text messages between Mohamed and his secret girlfriend reveal his plans to divorce Yve after he secures his Green Card.

Mohamed wrote to Andrea, “You should visit me in Albuquerque hopefully soon so we can get to know each other… I seriously can’t wait to actually meet you. I will go to the attorney right after I get the Green Card. “

On top of the cheating, the messages with Andrea reveal Mohamed’s plans to escape, which include hiding money from Yve. In more messages from Mohamed’s girlfriend, Andrea (via Reddit), she claims that she and Mohamed were getting serious about their relationship weeks before the tell-all was filmed in mid-June 2022.

According to the woman, she talked with Mohamed for up to 3 hours daily on the phone while Yve was at work. In the messages, Mohamed was texting his girlfriend while Yve was caring for her 12-year-old special needs son, Theran.

Mohamed admits to cheating on Yve during ’90 Day Fiancé’ tell-all part 2

On the August 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Yve and Mohamed gave an update on their marriage shortly after filming the tell-all. In the clip, Yve has just discovered her husband’s affair with a woman named Andrea. She said, “It’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening.”

Mohamed revealed, “I met a girl online. She was very nice. I thought we were friends. I was speaking to his woman for, I think, two months, and then things started to get bigger.”

Yve found out one day when she looked at Mohamed’s phone. Yve found photos and phone calls, proving his infidelity. Mohamed claimed that he cut it off with Andrea and promised his wife that nothing like this would happen again.

Mohamed claims that Yve attacked him

The police report (via InTouch) filed by Mohamed claims that Yve attacked him while she was trying to get his phone in their home in Albuquerque on Monday, August 15.

The reporting officer, Officer Jasmin Romero, wrote in the police report, “Upon arrival, I met with Mohamed. He began to explain he has been in a relationship with his wife, Yvette Arellano, since June 2019. He said they were married on January 8, 2022. He was living with her until two days ago when he moved out.”

The police report continued, “Throughout the relationship, he said he has endured emotional and physical abuse from Yvette. He said when she drinks, she becomes very violent and angry.”

Officer Romero reported, “He said he has not called the police during their argument because he is afraid. He does not want to get in trouble for asking for help. He played an audio recording from July 21, 2022, and Yvette is yelling at him, telling him she needs help with dishes, the laundry, and other things in the house. I can hear Mohamed yelling in the background, telling Yvette not to hit him again.”

Yve found out about Mohamed and Andrea’s secret relationship

The police report revealed how Yve found out about Mohamed’s cheating. It said, “Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone.”

Romero wrote, “Yvette tried to grab the phone from him, and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.”

She continued, “Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both of her hands on each side of his face and said, ‘Can you feel that?’ He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this,” the officer continued. “Because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He packed his bags and left the residence.”

The officer wrote, “Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both of her hands on each side of his face and said, ‘Can you feel that?’ He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this.” Romero added, “Because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He packed his bags and left the residence.”

Yve tells her side of the story

Over the phone, Yve recounts her side of the story to the reporting officer Romero, who wrote it in the report. And Yve’s account of the incident leading to the arrest is much different than Mohamed’s.

The police report read: “She said she put her hands on each side of his face as if she was going to kiss him and said, ‘Do you see how this feels? What you’ve been going to me?’ But she did not try to hit him. He willingly left the residence.”

The report explained, “She said she has been helping Mohamed while he was trying to get residency here, and if he divorces her, he will automatically be deported.”

The officer wrote, “She had been publicly humiliated by the female Andrea and another female from Minnesota with whom Mohamed has engaged in an affair. Due to his infidelity and her stress regarding the loss of a friend, she said she has been worried Mohamed would try to get her in trouble.”

Romero continued, “She said Mohamed had been making plans with Andrea to get Yvette in trouble with the law so he could apply for his U-Visa. She is scared and worried because she does not know what he is capable of doing.”

Mohamed accuses Yve of cheating

Another shocking bit of information gathered from the police report is that Mohamed accused Yve of cheating on him. The officer wrote, “He did show me pictures of text messages from an Apple watch which he said was hers, and there were text messages between her and a guy named Mike.”

Romero recalled Yve’s report, “She also stated Mohamed accused of her cheating with a guy named Mike and sending pictures to him the evening of August 13.”

Despite this, Officer Romero said she did “not observe any injuries on either party.” Yve was arrested and facing domestic abuse charges. She is set to appear in court for a bond arraignment scheduled on Tuesday, September 6.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

