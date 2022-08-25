‘90 Day Fiancé’: Yve Hires an ‘All-Woman Dream Team’ To Fight Mohamed’s ‘False Allegations’ and Domestic Abuse Charges

Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was arrested on domestic abuse charges during a fight with her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed. She’s now hired an “all-woman dream team” to help her fight what she claims are false allegations against her by Mohamed. She also alleges that Mohamed is guilty of “immigration fraud” and should be deported. Here’s everything we know from Yve’s statement.

Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Yve is arrested on domestic abuse charges against Mohamed

Just weeks after marrying Yve on Janurary 8, Mohamed began a relationship with a woman named Andrea. As revealed in part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all, 25-year-old Mohamed admitted to cheating on 48-year-old Yve.

On August 15, police were called to the 90 Day Fiancé couple’s Albuquerque home over a domestic dispute. Mohamed claimed that Yve attacked him after finding out about his extramarital affair.

The police report (via InTouch), written by Officer Jasmin Romero, gives both Mohamed’s and Yve’s accounts that night. “Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone,” Romero wrote.

“Yvette tried to grab the phone from him, and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away,” the responding officer recounted.

Officer Romero also noted in the report that she “not observe any injuries on either party.” Despite this, Yve was arrested and charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member.

Yve accuses Mohamed of ‘immigration fraud’

Yve is set to appear in court for a bond arraignment, scheduled on Tuesday, September 6. Her rep, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, released a statement (via InTouch), which gives 90 Day Fiancé fans a glimpse into the legal battle at hand.

“Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez is stepping in to file charges against Mohamed as he is committing immigration fraud,” Yve’s rep Dominique reveals.

“Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses. Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting these allegations since June as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions,” he explains.

Yve hires an ‘all-woman dream team’ to fight the charges and ‘false allgations’

To fight against the alleged immigration fraud, Yve prepares an “all-woman dream team” of lawyers and advocates to help her in her legal battle against Mohamed.

“Yve has gone full force and put together an all-woman dream team to help her put a stop to these wild allegations and shine light on the truth,” her rep’s statement reveals.

“Her team includes Kathleen Martinez (attorney), Teresa Ramirez Angel (paralegal), Cassandria Arnaz-Carlson (advocate), Dominique Enchinton (manager) and Jasmine Haro (agent). We will all be assisting her to not only hold Mohamed responsible for his actions, but to also bring awareness to this kind of immigration fraud as it happens more than you may think,” he explains.

Mohamed, however, denies the claims that he has committed immigration fraud. “If I really care about the green card, I was closer than ever to the interview when I left, but my safety is more important,” Mohamed says. “And I have no problem to go back to my home country, Egypt,” he concludes.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

RELATED: ‘The Family Chantel’: Do Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno Have a Prenuptial Agreement?