’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Time, and How to Watch

90 Day: The Single Life is back for a season 3 with some new cast members, some returning stars, and a whole lot of drama. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of The Single Life, including the premiere date and time and how to watch it.

Natalie Mordovtseva, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 cast

Colt Johnson’s opinionated mother, Debbie Johnson, will return for another season. Another returning cast member is Ukrainian-born Natalie Mordovtseva, who has been in previous seasons of The Single Life looking for a man to settle down with. Meanwhile, Tania Maduro is back to tell her side of her separation and divorce from Syngin Colchester.

Debbie Johnson, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 |TLC

Then there are the all-new single cast members ready to join in on the fun. There’s Tim Malcolm’s vivacious ex-fiancé and BFF, Veronica Rodriguez, trying to find her happily ever after.

After her messy separation from her South African husband, Ronald Smith, Tiffany Franco is trying her hand at dating again. Then there’s Caesar Mack. After being dumped by his Ukrainian ex-girlfriend, Maria Divine, he’s returning to Ukraine to find his Mrs. Mack.

When does ‘The Single Life’ Season 3 air?

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 will air on discovery+ on Monday, September 12th. However, like previous seasons, the season will not air on TLC for a few months after it has already aired on discovery+.

Tim Malcolm and Rodriguez, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 | TLC

The only way to watch The Single Life is on discovery+. However, the perk of it being on the streaming platform is that the episode airs early in the morning instead of waiting for the evening on basic cable.

What can fans expect from season 3?

It’s going to be a wild season. While many of the cast members’ stories look interesting, Debbie will provide most of the drama. Check out the trailer below:

After following the 70-year-old on her many failed dates, fans are hopeful that this will be her season to find love. However, it seems to all blow up when she confronts her son, Colt Johnson, for not being there for her.

Another major part of this season will be following Natalie’s journey. After a gut-wrenching heartbreak, Natalie shows up with flowers at her ex-husband, Mike Youngquist’s home. Does this mean reconciliation or an attempt to stay in the United States longer?

There’s going to be a lot to unpack this season. Fans must stay tuned to find out if these 90 Day Fiancé stars will find love or just more heartbreak.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 premieres Monday, September 12th on discovery+.

