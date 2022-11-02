‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Season 3, Natalie Mordovtseva shocks audiences by visiting her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of separation. Does the couple get back together, or will they get divorced? Here’s everything we know.

Natalie goes to visit Mike in Washington

At the end of the October 30 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Natalie discovers the terrifying news that her home country of Russia has invaded Ukraine. Natalie was able to help her mother get to safety and, with the help of her ex-husband, Mike got her a plane ticket and an apartment in Bulgaria. “Mike is a hero. And I love him for that,” Natalie told the cameras.

While on the phone, Natalie told her mom, “In my opinion, Mike is a great guy because when the war started, he helped us. He helped you.” She tells her mom that Mike wants to see her and talk with her. She decided she would visit him on his ranch in Sequim, Washinton.

While Natalie is still dating Josh on The Single Life, she returns to the ranch to apologize to Mike about how she left him. Natalie is not sure about her current boyfriend, Josh. While Mike helped her mom to safety, Josh didn’t care. Now Natalie is going to Sequim with an open heart and mind, ready to see which man she will choose. They could be one conversation away from reconciliation.

Natalie and Mike are still following each other

While 90 Day Fiancé fans have yet to see what happens next on The Single Life, fans are scouring Mike and Natalie’s social media accounts to find clues. It appears that Natalie is still in Florida and that Mike is still living on his ranch with his mom, Trish, in Sequim.

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Natalie and Trish were never able to get along. After Natalie moved out of Sequim, Mike moved his mom into his house. So while it seems doubtful that Natalie would get back with Mike, they might be on good terms since they’re both following each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Mike spotted recently on a dating website

However, the mystery of whether or not they’re currently together may be solved. On November 1, 90 Day Fiancé Blogger, @Johnyates327tv, posted a photo of Mike on Tinder. Check out the post below:

This isn’t the first time 90 Day Fiancé fans have spotted Mike on a dating site. Since his split with Natalie, Mike has been looking for love online. While there’s no confirmation of either Natalie or Mike’s relationship statuses, knowing he’s on Tinder makes it unlikely that they reconciled.

90 Day Fiancé fans will have to tune into The Single Life Season 3 to find out how their conversation goes. It will be interesting to see what the former couple will talk about after a year apart.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 air Mondays on discovery+

