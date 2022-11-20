‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Back Together?

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Ronald Smith is trying to get his family back together. He talks his way back into his wife, Tiffany Franco’s heart, and she plans to visit him in South Africa after a year of separation. So will they make it work this time around? Here’s everything we know.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Tiffany is on her way to South Africa

On the November 14 episode of The Single Life, Ronald tells his estranged wife, Tiffany, that he wants to get his family back together. The pair share two children — 13-year-old son Daniel, from Tiffany’s previous relationship, and their 3-year-old daughter Carley.

Since Ronald cannot visit the United States due to his criminal record, he asks Tiffany to come back to South Africa with their daughter. Tiffany feels sad that Carley hasn’t seen her dad in over a year and decides to buy two one-way tickets to South Africa to visit Ronald. This was a massive surprise to Ronald, and he couldn’t be happier at the chance to see his daughter again. He also has hope that once Tiffany is there, they could work on their marriage to get back together.

Are Ronald and Tiffany back together?

It’s unclear if Ronald and Tiffany could make their relationship work again. However, some signs indicate that they’re over. On November 8, Ronald posted a TikTok video about how it was the worst idea to try to get back together with his “crazy ex-wife,” who fans can only assume is Tiffany. Check out Ronald’s TikTok below:

@ronaldsmith380 never will i ever!? she’s not a X she’s a Y! Y did i marry you? must have dropped me brain? ♬ original sound – FunnyVideos10672???

In the video, Ronald writes, “When you think about talking to the crazy ex wife again,” with a laughing emoji. He lip-syncs to an audio that says, “Nobody move, I have dropped me brain.” He captioned the TikTok video, “never will i ever! She’s not a X she’s a Y! Y did i marry you? must have dropped me brain [sic].“

Why did Tiffany and Ronald decide to separate in the first place?

Ronald and Tiffany’s marriage has been rocky since the beginning. Despite Ronald’s past convictions and gambling addiction, Tiffany took a chance on him after he had completed rehab. She decided to marry him on a trip to South Africa. Right after the wedding, Tiffany discovered she was pregnant with Ronald’s baby. It was quick, but the couple was excited about their new life together.

However, disagreements on parenting, and family roles, among many other issues, sprung up. Their picture-perfect marriage had crumbled to the point where Tiffany took her two children home to the United States. Soon after, the couple decided to separate for good.

Tiffany was doing a great job of moving on from her toxic marriage with Ronald, and many of her friends and family were wondering what she was thinking about returning to her estranged husband. Perhaps this will be the closure she needs to move on for good.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 air Mondays on discovery+

RELATED: ’90 Day: The Single Life’: Natalie’s Ex-Husband Reveals Shocking News About Her Immigration Status — Will Natalie Be Deported?