‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Debbie Johnson finds love in her Canadian ‘Santa Claus,’ Tony. After 13 years of being single following the passing of her late husband, she finally has a new man in her life. Are they still together after filming the show? Thanks to a fan sighting in Las Vegas, Nevada, we have an answer.

Debbie Johnson and Tony, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 | discovery+

Debbie and Tony’s romance on ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3

The 70-year-old mother has been single since her husband and the father of Colt Johnson, Harley Johnson, died. After many failed love connections in The Single Life Season 2, Debbie was losing hope. In the premiere episode of season 3, Debbie reveals that her Canadian friend played cupid and set her up with her landlord, Tony. The pair hit it off online, and he agreed to meet her for the weekend in Las Vegas.

After 13 years of celibacy, Debbie was nervous about exploring the intimate side of their relationship. However, the chemistry between her and Tony was even better than online. And spending the night with Tony in their Las Vegas hotel room, the pair realized they were in love. While dropping Tony off at the airport after their loved-fueled weekend, the couple professed their feelings for each other.

Debbie was spotted with Tony in a subway in Vancouver in January 2022

On the October 3 episode of The Single Life, Debbie desperately tries to find a new place to stay after Colt kicks her out. She was planning on moving in with her friend, but it’s not an option because of how many cats she has. She told the cameras that Tony had offered her a place to stay in Vancouver. It appears that she took him up on the offer.

Debbie had been living in Vancouver for a while. A fan spotted Debbie and Tony together on public transportation in Vancouver, Canada in January 2022. And many other 90 Day Fiancé fans spotted her at the stores around the neighborhood where Tony lives. So it seems that they were spending a lot of time there.

Are Debbie and Tony still together now?

Debbie and Tony’s relationship is still going strong. On October 6, 2022, a Reddit user posted a photo of The Single Life couple posing with a fan. The Reddit user wrote: “Look! My bf who just flew to Vegas this morning just sent this to me.” Check out the photo below:

In the pic, Debbie and Tony are all smiles as they pose with the fan. Does this mean they’re back to living in Las Vegas near Colt, or is this just a trip? While Debbie hasn’t been the most popular 90 Day Fiancé star, fans can agree that she finally looks like she’s happy.

“Cute couple…both of them look happy. I’m delighted they found each other,” one fan commented. “Happy looks good on Debbie :),” another Reddit user agreed.

Debbie and Tony seem to have found the true love they’ve been searching for all these years. Fans will have to keep watching The Single Life Season 3 to find out how Tony and Debbie got to this point.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 air Mondays on discovery+

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?