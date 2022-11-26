‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Star Peter Billingsley Has Been Busy Since the Original

When it comes to classic holiday movies, one of the most popular modern classics is A Christmas Story. The movie, about a young boy that yearns after a BB gun for Christmas, stars Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker.

Actor Peter Billingsley poses on the red carpet during the “A Christmas Story Christmas” Chicago screening at the Chicago Cultural Center on November 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois | Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Billingsley is best known for his role in this movie, but as an adult moved from his acting career to focus on behind-the-scenes roles. However, Billingsley, among other original cast members, is set to reprise his role in the new movie A Christmas Story Christmas.

Billingsley is best known for his role as Ralphie in ‘A Christmas Story’

Child actor Peter Billingsley, aka Ralphie, took a break from the filming of "A Christmas Story" in nearby Cleveland during the early 1980s to visit the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/8UuNzUgRxu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 24, 2017

In A Christmas Story, Billingsley plays Ralphie Parker, a young boy who only wants one thing for Christmas—an official Daisy Red Ryder BB gun. However, Ralphie faces many obstacles throughout the movie, including the school bully and all of the adults in his life worried that he’ll shoot his eye out.

The movie didn’t make a huge impression on audiences when it was first released in 1983, making just $2 million at the box office. However, over the years, it has become a staple holiday classic, and with TBS’s 24 Hours of A Christmas Story playing the movie repeatedly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the movie has gained popularity. That is why HBO Max is releasing its sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, this holiday season.

After childhood stardom, Billingsley found success behind the camera

On the set #TermLifeMovie with our Director Peter Billingsley … Love u all. pic.twitter.com/pAcOOEb10O — William Levy (@willylevy29) March 6, 2014

Billingsley acted throughout his childhood, though before the role that made him a household name, he had only played bit parts. According to an interview that he did with Yahoo! News, it wasn’t his sole purpose in life, stating, “I just thought it might be a fun thing to do to get a little something for the scrapbook, so to speak.”

Once he became popular for A Christmas Story, he has guest roles on hit shows such as Who’s The Boss?, Highway to Heaven, and Punky Brewster. He also had roles in films such as The Dirt Bike Kid, Russkies, and Arcade. Eventually, Billingsley shifted his career from in front of the camera to behind the camera.

Today he is a notable director and producer, having directed Couples Retreat and the short-lived series Sullivan & Son. He has more than 25 producer credits to his name, including animated shows, movies, and documentaries. And he didn’t give up his acting career entirely—if you look closely, you may be able to see his cameo in the Will Ferrell holiday film Elf.

Billingsley, among other original cast members, will reprise their roles in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

For fans of the original holiday classic, HBO Max is releasing a continuation to the story called A Christmas Story Christmas. The most anticipated part about this movie is that many of the original cast members from A Christmas Story will be reprising their roles.

Billingsley will be returning as Ralphie Parker, now grown up with a wife and children of his own. He returns to his hometown to celebrate Christmas with his mom after his dad died. Ralphie isn’t the only character returning. Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb return as Ralphie’s friends Flick and Schwartz.

Zack Ward is also returning as Ralphie’s arch-enemy, Scut Farkus. Ian Petrella is also returning to the Parker household, reprising his role as Ralphie’s little brother Randy. The movie will also feature some new cast members to play Ralphie’s family, including a new actor to play his mom. The movie is currently available on HBO Max.

