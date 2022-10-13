‘A Friend of the Family’: Here’s When to Expect New Episodes to Drop on Peacock

Peacock added a stellar true crime series to its catalog with four A Friend of the Family episodes on Oct. 6. However, the streaming service did not drop all of the episodes at once like its rival, Netflix. For viewers wondering what happens to Jan Broberg (Hendrix Yancey) after Robert “B” Berchtold kidnapped her, the documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight is available for streaming on Netflix. However, for the full details and a look inside the close family friend’s deception and seduction, we have the schedule of A Friend of the Family episodes below.

How many episodes are in ‘A Friend of the Family’ on Peacock?

Peacock will drop a total of nine episodes of A Friend of the Family to tell the true story of Robert Berchtold and Jan Broberg. However, the streamer opted to drop four episodes on the premiere date and only one each week after.

‘A Friend of the Family’ Episodes Release Date and Time

Peacock dropped A Friend of the Family episodes 1 to 4 on Oct. 6. The remaining five episodes will air every Thursday, one at a time. The remaining episodes’ schedule is as follows:

A Friend of the Family Episode 5, “The Bitter Cup” — Oct. 13, 2022, at midnight ET

A Friend of the Family Episode 6, “Son of Perdition” — Oct. 20, 2022, at midnight ET

A Friend of the Family Episode 7, “The Great Deceiver” — Oct. 27, 2022, at midnight ET

A Friend of the Family Episode 8, “Outer Darkness” — Nov. 3, 2022, at midnight ET

A Friend of the Family Episode 9, “Revelation” — Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight ET

Cast of ‘A Friend of the Family’ on Peacock

Jake Lacy portrays the “charming local businessman,” Robert “B” Berchtold, who infiltrates the family in ways no one could have imagined in A Friend of the Family. Anna Paquin (Flack, The Irishman, True Blood) portrays Jan’s mother, Mary Ann Broberg. Colin Hanks (The Offer, Impeachment: American Crime Story) stars opposite Paquin as Jan’s father and Mary Ann’s husband, Bob Broberg. Berchtold seduces both of Jan’s parents to get closer to the young girl.

Jake Lacy as Robert ‘B’ Berchtold | Peacock

Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep, Why Women Kill) plays Robert Berchtold’s wife, Gail. The pair have a large family, and she was completely unsuspecting of what her husband would eventually do. Hendrix Yancey (George & Tammy, Unbelievable) plays Jan in the early years, while McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Handmaid’s Tale) portrays Jan in the later years.

A Friend of the Family premiered on Peacock on Thursday, October 6, with four episodes. The remaining five episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays through November 10.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

