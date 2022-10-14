‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think

Peacock’s true crime, A Friend of the Family, and Netflix’s documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight, both portray Pocatello, Idaho, as a small town. A close family friend of Mary Ann Broberg and Bob Broberg — Robert Berchtold — kidnapped their 12-year-old daughter, Jan Broberg, in 1974 (for five weeks). However, in this shockingly true story, the family dropped the most serious charges against the man, and he kidnapped Jan again two years later. One explanation for why the Brobergs kept in contact with Berchtold after the first kidnapping was that they came from a small town. However, Pocatello, Idaho, is far from a small town. Instead, the church community that the Berchtolds and Brobergs belonged to played a significant role.

Pocatello, Idaho, isn’t a small town in the literal sense of the word

In the 1970 census, the government found that Pocatello, Idaho had a population of 40,036 people. The city grew by 50.9% from the 1960 census to 1970. (In 1960, the population was 26,534). However, the definition of a small town is only 5,000 people. So, Pocatello was far from a small town in 1974. It was more of a growing city (via Census).

The role the church played in Jan Broberg’s kidnappings

As viewers watch the nine A Friend of the Family episodes, it is evident that the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) played a significant role in the Broberg and Berchtold’s family lives. The story opens with Jan Broberg (Hendrix Yancey) writing an excerpt in her journal about the sacrament meeting at her church that day.

“I really had the spirit today,” Jan wrote. “I am thankful for the wonderful parents I have. My mom and dad teach me the gospel and how to be a good person.”

Robert “B” Berchtold (Jake Lacy) quickly became a stand-up member of the church community that the Brobergs belonged to. He was loved by everyone and followed the values that the Brobergs taught their children. However, he quietly broke those rules by seducing both Bob Broberg (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin).

“I know it may seem unbelievable, but we lived in a different world back then,” the real Jan Broberg said in the opening scene of episode 1.

The Brobergs placed such importance on the church teachings that it was shameful and mortifying to admit that they both had sexual relations with Berchtold. Brother B knew that fact and preyed on the Broberg family’s faith. He constantly held their indiscretions over their heads. Neither Jan’s mother nor father wanted the church community to find out what they had done. It wasn’t necessarily a “different world” than today. According to today’s Church of Jesus Christ website, “Adultery is most abominable above all sins save it be the shedding of innocent blood or denying the Holy Ghost.”

When Berchtold threatened to tell the church community that the Brobergs committed adultery, they quickly dropped the most severe kidnapping charges against him.

The Broberg family lived in a ‘small town’ church community in Pocatello, Idaho

The Collins Dictionary defines a “small town” as a place “where people are friendly, honest, and polite.” It also could refer to someone with “old-fashioned ideas.” So, the large city of Pocatello, Idaho, didn’t play as significant a role as the small town church community that the Brobergs and Berchtolds were a part of.

Robert Berchtold’s wife, Gail Berchtold, convinced the Brobergs not to call the police and report Jan missing that first night that she didn’t come home. Gail referenced the church community in her plea to them.

Pocatello, Idaho, was not a small town in the 1970s. However, the LDS community could be considered a “small town” of people.

