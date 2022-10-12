‘A Haunting in Venice’ Star-Studded Cast Joins Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in Another Agatha Christie Mystery

The Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has announced a third installment in the story of Hercule Poirot, one of Agatha Christie’s most famous characters. A Haunting in Venice is set to star and be directed by Kenneth Branagh, who plays the sleuth Poirot.

What is ‘A Haunting in Venice’ about?

Production will begin this Halloween. The script is inspired by Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party.

A Haunting in Venice is inspired by Christie’s Hallowe’en Party. Set in the Italian city shortly after WWII, on All Hallows’ Eve, the story follows a now-retired Poirot who attends a séance at a haunted palazzo. After one of the guests ends up murdered, the former detective must once again discover the killer and bring them to justice.

Many are excited to see Poirot take on a potentially paranormal foe. While Branagh’s previous movies garnered box office success, some wondered if the whodunit formula was getting stale. By bringing ghosts into the mix, Branagh and the rest of the moviemakers are ensuring the Poirot movies stay fresh.

The stars of ‘A Haunting in Venice’ include Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, and Jamie Dornan

Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in his third Agatha Christie adaptation, "A Haunting in Venice."



He'll be joined by: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, and more.

Branagh isn’t the only big name appearing in A Haunting in Venice. Variety reports that Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarico will also appear in the mystery movie.

It is unknown what role each actor will play in the movie. But fans are excited to see some of the bigger names in the cast appear in the murder mystery.

Fey is known for her comedic skills, starring in comedies like Mean Girls, 30 Rock, and Wine Country. Dornan is most famous for his starring role in the Fifty Shades franchise. But he has shown his range in movies like the Branagh-directed Belfast and Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Yeoh is a legend in the world of kung fu movies, appearing in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Fearless. However, she has also starred in some of the biggest recent blockbusters, including Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Kenneth Branagh calls the new movie a ‘fantastic development’ and ‘an amazing opportunity’

Branagh calls the upcoming movie a “fantastic development” of Poirot’s character. “It is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers,” the actor and director explained. “We are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

The actor also directed and starred in the previous Hercule Poirot mysteries — 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile. Both movies also featured star-studded casts, with Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Gal Gadot, and Russell Brand signing on for the murder mysteries.

For the upcoming Haunting in Venice, Branagh is teaming up with the same creative team from the first two movies. He’s joined by screenwriter Michael Green, producer Judy Hofflund and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard.

Production of the film will begin this November, shooting in London and Venice. A Haunting in Venice is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

