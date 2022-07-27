‘A League of Their Own’ Trailer Promises a Packed Cast, Quick Dialogue, and Queer Romance

A League of Their Own is a beloved baseball movie about the first all-women professional league in America. It’s a story that not many people know about but the movie brought a lot more attention to it. The first trailer for the A League of Their Own series on Amazon promises to expand on this story while sticking to the movie’s roots.

The first ‘A League of Their Own’ trailer shows off more of the professional women’s baseball league

Abbi Jacobson as Carson and Chante Adams as Max | Courtesy of Prime Video

A League of Their Own is a 1992 sports movie directed by Penny Marshall and starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Lori Petty, and Rosie O’Donnell. It tells a fictionalized story of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was started during World War II.

Amazon is creating a series version of A League of Their Own and recently released the first trailer. The trailer promises a similar tone to the original movie, with fun sports montages and a balance between humor and drama. It will also deal with several social issues such as segregation and feminism. While it does appear to be similar to the movie, the characters are all new with a cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman, Chanté Adams, and Molly Ephraim.

The first trailer promises a more diverse version of the story

One noticeable detail about the trailer is that it appears to be a more diverse version of A League of Their Own. The series is dealing with many of the troubling issues that were present in society during the 1940s. A character named Max (Adams) is desperate to play but is being denied for being both black and a woman. There also appears to be a gay relationship between Jacobson and Carden’s characters.

The trailer also features the women attending politeness classes. Which is similar to what the female players did in the movie. Per US Magazine, co-creators Jacobson and Will Graham shared a statement addressing why they wanted to create this series.

“Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” Graham and Jacobson said. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination, and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

Will anyone from the movie appear in the series?

The Rockford Peaches are back. https://t.co/ybwz7el5xc — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 26, 2022

While the cast is entirely new, one familiar face is returning for a small role in the A League of Their Own series. Rosie O’Donnell confirmed her role in the series on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, saying she is playing a bartender at a gay bar.

“I’m playing a bartender in one of the scenes at the local gay bar,” O’Donnell said. “I had a great experience on A League of Their Own. I love the Broad City women and when I was told [Abbi] was doing League, she called me up and said, ‘Ro, would you do it?’ And I said, ‘In a minute.’ … Then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just really beautiful.”

A League of Their Own premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

