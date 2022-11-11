‘A Million Little Things’ Fans Believe the Season 5 Cast Announcement Foreshadowed the Death of 1 Character

A Million Little Things finally has a return date for season 5 on ABC, but the cast announcement worried fans about the potential death of a main character. Take a look at the sweet cast video and why fans think it points to a tragic ending for one person in the series.

‘A Million Little Things’ cast announce the that season 5 is the final of the series

David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Christina Moses, and Grace Park shared a massive announcement with fans on Nov. 7, 2022.

“Hey Millionaires,” the cast began. “Did you miss us? Of course you did. We are currently in production on a fifth season of A Million Little Things. And we are loving working together again. But we have a little news, we wanted you, our fans, to hear from us. Season 5 will be the final season of A Million Little Things. We can’t believe this incredible journey is coming to an end. But as we’ve always said from the beginning, we would end this journey when the time was right. And as hard as it feels to say it, now feels like the right time to say goodbye.”

The cast continued their video with many thanks to fans and a request that viewers come together to watch beginning on Feb. 8, 2022.

‘A Million Little Things’ fans worry that Gary might die in the season 5 finale

Although the A Million Little Things cast video didn’t include any spoilers for season 5, fans believe there was a hidden meaning woven into the message.

“We hope you will join us for this final season so that we can all say goodbye together,” James Roday Rodriguez said.

Eagle eye fans found it worrisome that Roday Rodriguez, who portrays Gary Mendez said “goodbye” twice. We know from the season 4 finale that Gary’s cancer is back. Fans learned along with Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) that Gary lied to his group of friends. He kept the secret about his health and wellbeing similar to Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston) in A Million Little Things Season 1.

‘A Million Little Things’: Allison Miller and James Roday Rodriguez | Darko Sikman/ABC/ Getty Images

“Omg I’m sad and I hope Gary’s statement isn’t foreshadowing anything on the show,” one viewer wrote on Reddit.

Other fans contemplated whether Maggie will finally find out she is pregnant with their baby.

“I bet she will get pregnant and Gary will pass,” another fan added in the thread.

Many viewers have suggested that the series ending to A Million Little Things will be with Gary’s death. The friend group began the show attending a friend’s funeral and they will end it that way as well. So, the recent cast announcement seems to confirm this theory in some fans’ minds.

Creator DJ Nash always knew what the ending of ‘A Million Little Things’ would be

The reator of the series, DJ Nash, shared the news about the final season of A Million Little Things on Nov. 7. Although he knows viewers might be upset, the director knows it’s the right time.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” Nash said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit.”

Get your tissues ready for the return of A Million Little Things Season 5 on Feb. 8, 2023.