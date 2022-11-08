‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Cast Announcement Was Missing a Key Player

The A Million Little Things cast announced that season 5 will be their final season on ABC. However, only six main cast members shared the news — David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Christina Moses, and Grace Park. Will Stephanie Szostak return as Delilah Dixon in A Million Little Things Season 5?

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 cast announcement of the final season

The A Million Little Things Season 5 cast shared the news of the last season with their fans on social media. However, there were some key cast members missing from the video. Szostak, who portrays Delilah, did not appear in the clip. Her children — Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) were also missing.

RELATED: Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? Fans Have a Long Wait Until the Return of Season 5

“Hey Millionaires,” the cast began. “Did you miss us? Of course you did. We are currently in production on a fifth season of A Million Little Things. And we are loving working together again. But we have a little news, we wanted you, our fans, to hear from us. Season 5 will be the final season of A Million Little Things. We can’t believe this incredible journey is coming to an end. But as we’ve always said from the beginning, we would end the journey when the time was right. And as hard as it feels to say it, now feels like the right time to say goodbye.”

David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Christina Moses, and Grace Park continued their video with many thanks to their fans.

Will Stephanie Szostak return as Delilah Dixon in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 in 2023?

Stephanie Szostak appeared as a recurring character in A Million Little Things Season 4, instead of a main cast member. Although the Dixon family did not appear in the goodbye, they’ll likely appear in the final season; however, it might be limited.

A Million Little Things creator, DJ Nash, revealed that Stéphanie Szostak plans to return for season 5.

“We’re also excited to hopefully have Delilah return for a few episodes,” Nash told Deadline. “Stephanie has said she would love to come back, and we’ve missed her. So we’re excited to see the next chapter in that story.”

Delilah spent all of season 4 in France after she departed from Boston in the premiere. She also is appearing in a new Peacock series The Calling, so Delilah might only make an episode or two again in season 5.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 cast members David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Christina Moses, and Grace Park | ABC

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Fans Believe the Series Will End With the Death of This Main Character

When is the ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 premiere return date?

ABC’s A Million Little Things returns for season 5 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. The broadcast network kept the drama in the same time slot as season 4. The producers also followed the same procedure as the final season of This Is Us. They held all of the episodes for a midseason premiere rather than dragging them out over the entire network season.

But, we know DJ Nash will pull out all the stops for the final season, like This Is Us, and make us cry our eyes out at every chance.