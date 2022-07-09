‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5: Fans Beg For These 3 Things to Happen When the Show Returns

ABC’s A Million Little Things fans have high hopes for season 5 and a list of demands for the show’s return in early 2023. Many viewers felt season 4 lacked the intrigue of the earlier seasons. Like all avid fans, many took to social media to relay their feelings about their favorite characters. We’ve compiled a list of the most requested things fans want to see when A Million Little Things Season 5 returns midseason.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5: More innocent and sweet Gary and Maggie scenes

Viewers want to see more happy moments for Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) in A Million Little Things Season 5.

“When [Maggie] made that joke ‘look over there’ (or something like that) it seemed so natural and sweet,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “They deserve more moments like that.”

“Yep,” another viewer added. “This was one of their moments for me. It was so adorable and natural.”

Many fans are heartbroken that Gary’s cancer is back immediately after things began looking up for the couple. Maggie is pregnant, but Gary might not meet his baby. Viewers hope the fan-favorite couple has more sweet and innocent moments in season 5.

Fans want to see more Cameron Esposito as Greta in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5

Cameron Esposito joined the A Million Little Things Season 4 cast as Greta Strobe and Katherine’s (Grace Park) new love interest. Although the couple had their ups and downs, they reconnected in the season finale, and fans are here for it.

“Greta is my favorite new character,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “I love her and she’s great for Katherine!”

Grateful for @cameronesposito, for her portrayal of Greta, and for every person who has loved or looked up to her while watching #AMillionLittleThings. (We are coming back for Season 5!) #Pride pic.twitter.com/c6ejrSi6zU — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) June 8, 2022

Other fans agreed that Greta has excellent chemistry with many of the characters in the cast, not only Katherine.

“I loved the addition of Greta this season and her relationship with Katherine, but also her instant relationship with Eddie too,” another fan tweeted in the same thread. “They make a great sibling-like combo and it was so refreshing that it wasn’t taken to a dark place.”

Viewers hope Greta and Katherine’s relationship will continue to blossom in season 5.

‘A Million Little Things’ viewers want the storylines all tied up nicely in a series finale

‘A Million Little Things’: Allison Miller on the phone and James Roday Rodriguez | Darko Sikman/ABC/Getty Images

Although ABC renewed A Million Little Things for season 5, it’s probably the last season for the series. So, the viewers’ last request is that everything gets tied up in a nice neat bow.

“I’d like to see it come to a satisfying conclusion rather than get canceled on a cliffhanger,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I don’t see it doing better ratings next season than it was this season. I’m very happy they’ll at least get to wrap up these storylines.”

A Million Little Things Season 5 returns in early 2023.

