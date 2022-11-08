‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere Return Date Finally Announced with Disappointing News From the Cast

ABC’s ensemble family drama, A Million Little Things Season 5 will return with a premiere date in February 2023. Although that is still a long wait, there’s more disappointing news. Season 5 will be the last for the DJ Nash drama featuring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Christina Moses, and Grace Park. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the final season of A Million Little Things and what the cast had to say about it.

ABC’s A Million Little Things returns for season 5 on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. The broadcast network kept the drama in the same time slot as season 4. The producers also followed the same procedure as the final season of This Is Us. They held all of the episodes for a midseason premiere rather than dragging them out over the entire network season.

Why is ‘A Million Little Things’ ending?

Creator of the series, DJ Nash, shared the news about the final season of A Million Little Things. Although he knows viewers might be upset, the director knows it’s the right time.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” Nash said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit.”

We can’t wait to see you again ? The fifth and final season of #AMillionLittleThings premieres February 8 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/tXyB0c2Mbd — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) November 7, 2022

Then he went on to thank ABC and the entire crew of A Million Little Things.

“I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show,” he continued. “I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. [Exec producer] Terrence [Coli] and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

Who is in the ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 cast and what did they have to say?

The A Million Little Things Season 5 cast shared the news of the last season with their fans on social media. However, there were some key cast members missing from the video. Stephanie Szostak who portrays Delilah Dixon did not appear in the clip. Her children — Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) were also missing.

There aren’t enough ‘thank yous’ in the world to understand our gratitude for our fans through this journey. #AMillionLittleThings returns for the fifth and final season February 8 on ABC. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bk6AaANUNX — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) November 7, 2022

“Hey Millionaires,” the cast began. “Did you miss us? Of course you did. We are currently in production on a fifth season of A Million Little Things. And we are loving working together again. But we have a little news, we wanted you, our fans, to hear from us. Season 5 will be the final season of A Million Little Things. We can’t believe this incredible journey is coming to an end. But as we’ve always said from the beginning, we would end the journey when the time was right. And as hard as it feels to say it, now feels like the right time to say goodbye.”

David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Christina Moses, and Grace Park continued their video with many thanks to their fans. Although the Dixon family did not appear in the goodbye, they’ll likely appear in the final season; however, it might only be as guest cast members. But, we know DJ Nash will pull out all the stops for the final season, like This Is Us, and make us cry our eyes out at every chance.

Get your tissues ready for the return of A Million Little Things Season 5 on Feb. 8, 2023.