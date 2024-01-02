Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson's have never publicly acknowledged welcoming their second and third children, but a recent family photo proves they exist.

The Duggar family spent more than a decade on television. Since TLC canceled Counting On following Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, the family’s numerous members have taken different routes with their public personas.

Some members of the family, like Jessa Seewald, Jill Dillard, and Jinger Vuolo, have leaned into their celebrity and crafted independent content. Other Duggar offspring have opted to step back from the limelight completely.

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, have lived completely private lives since Josh’s arrest. Still, they are present at Duggar family events. A recent family photo, shared by James Duggar on Instagram, proves Josiah and Lauren have welcomed two children since shutting down their social media and retreating from public life.

James Duggar’s 2022 holiday blog revealed the name of Josiah and Lauren’s second child

While Josiah and Lauren have opted not to share their lives with the public, eagle-eyed Duggar followers have spotted clues about their new life since they stepped away from the spotlight.

In James Duggar’s 2022 Christmas video, a marker indicated a gift pile for Josiah, Lauren, Bella, and Daisy Duggar. Their first child, Bella, was born in 2019 while Counting On was still on the air. Her early life was documented in the series.

Based on the marker, Duggar followers assume that Josiah and Lauren’s second child is a girl named Daisy. There have also been glimpses of the couple with their second baby during Duggar family events. Rumors suggest the couple brought their second child home in March 2022.

James Duggar has delisted all of his YouTube videos recently. There is no word on why he’s opted to take his footage off the video-sharing site.

A new family photo proves the elusive couple have welcomed a third child

James might not share new content on YouTube, but he’s not staying off social media. His Instagram content also gives away family secrets. While Josiah and Lauren have never publicly confirmed the existence of their second or third child, a new Duggar family photo proves both children exist.

Recently, James Duggar took to Instagram to cap off the year with a video. While the video features mostly James’ travels and work, it is bookended by a family photo. The family picture, showing most of the family together on the beach, is the first public photo of Lauren and Josiah’s second and third children.

In the photo, Josiah is seen holding a young girl who appears to be a toddler. The child Josiah is cradling is most likely Daisy Duggar, whom the couple welcomed sometime in 2022. Lauren, who is even more camera-shy than her husband, stands beside him in the photo holding an infant.

While it’s impossible to tell the exact age and gender of the child Lauren is holding, it is rumored the couple’s third child is a boy. A baby registry for Lauren Swanson indicated she and Josiah welcomed their first son in May 2023. His name remains a mystery.