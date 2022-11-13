Aaron Carter Claimed His Fiancée Cheated on Him With Darcey Silva’s Ex-Fiancé Georgi Rusev of ’90 Day Fiancé’ Fame

Before his death on November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter dealt with a lot of problems in his personal life. He had a tumultuous relationship with his siblings and even lost custody of his son.

At one point, he also claimed his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, cheated on him with the ex of a 90 Day Fiancé alum.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin had a violent altercation

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin in 2021 | Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Carter and Martin had an on-and-off relationship that started in early 2020. Then, in November 2021, the couple welcomed a son, Prince Lyric Carter. However, in February 2022, while broken up, Carter and Martin had an altercation.

“We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up,” Martin said in court documents (via Page Six). “He punched me in the left rib and pushed me. I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order.”

She added, “I think that during the days of our break-up, he took too many of his prescription pills and it gave him too much aggression. He probably doesn’t even remember he did so. I think he needs anger management, counseling on how to control his anger. He is very jealous and needs to be more rational because he doesn’t even remember he did so I believe.”

Aaron Carter claimed Melanie Martin cheated on him with Georgi Rusev of ’90 Day Fiancé’ fame

Shortly before his death, Carter appeared on the No Jumper podcast, addressing the tumultuous relationship between him and Martin.

According to Carter, Martin cheated on him with Georgi Rusev, best known as the ex of 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva. Carter claimed Martin was at Carter’s house “on the night of the 14th and 15th” of February 2022, and she was talking to Rusev.

As a result, Carter decided to get an emergency protective order against her “because she wouldn’t leave the house.” He also considered filing a restraining order against her to get custody of their son. Once Martin caught wind of his intentions, she allegedly “called the cops and made up the story” of him hurting her and breaking her ribs.

The two of them later tried to repair their relationship, which was when Carter discovered the alleged infidelity.

Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva split in February 2022

#90DayFiance's Darcey Silva felt strongly about having to move on from former fiancé Georgi Rusev, she revealed in the wake of their breakup. https://t.co/9o1WQn1m94 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) March 4, 2022

Silva and Rusev went public with their romance in 2020 on the first season of the reality show Darcey & Stacey. They also got engaged in June of that year.

Their relationship was rather chaotic. At one point, Silva learned that Rusev was technically still married to his ex-wife. In February 2022, Silva and Rusev split.