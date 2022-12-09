Aaron Carter Claimed His Mom Had Been Given 12 Months to Live Shortly Before His Death

Aaron Carter obtained fame as a teen pop singer in the 1990s. He released multiple studio albums, and fans would find him on platforms like Twitter and CamSoda. Many people were heartbroken to hear about his passing earlier this month.

The 34-year-old’s death seemed sudden to fans. Beforehand, he had been working on his music and trying to fix his relationship with his family. For example, he had a complicated history with his mom but later wanted to help her. He recently revealed that she had about a year to live.

Aaron Carter had past issues with his family

At the time of his death, Aaron Carter was not married to anyone. However, he did have a son named Prince Carter with his ex-fiancé Melanie Martin. Carter talked about how he was excited to start a family. He wanted to be a good father and attempted to make amends with a few of his family members.

Carter had a strained relationship with his parents and siblings for years. According to TheThings, Carter accused his mother of taking $100,000 from him in 2003. He would become estranged from her. This also caused him to grow distant from his siblings.

Notably, a rift began to form between Carter and his brother Nick Carter. In 2019, Nick filed a restraining order against him out of concern for his family. Nick alleged that Aaron had thoughts of harming his then-pregnant wife.

After the judge granted the restraining order, Aaron Carter spoke up about the accusations. He claimed that the allegations were lies. Despite past issues, the siblings still cared for each other.

Carter revealed how long his mom had left to live

Aaron Carter did try to make amends with many people, including his brother. He apologized to Nick shortly after the birth of the latter’s second child. Furthermore, he also wanted to help his mother after he became concerned about her health. Carter talked about his mom with No Jumper on YouTube shortly before his death.

“I mean, the family’s doing good. I’m sure my whole family will get mad at me for saying this, but I’m going to say it anyway,” Carter stated. “My mom went to rehab two and a half years ago, and now, she’s only been given 12 months to live.”

The cause of the diagnosis was alcohol. Carter explained that his mom had been drinking for 27 years. The year had been tough for everyone, but he preferred to “keep staying strong and keep pushing forward.”

Carter also mentioned that his mother could have a chance if she quit drinking. He made it clear that he would do anything to help her. He would have taken equity out of his home if he needed to.

Aaron Carter was producing music shortly before his death

Aaron Carter began his career in 1997 after he created his self-titled album at the age of 9. His other albums include Oh Aaron and Love. Before his death, the singer had been working on another album and was eager to release it.

“Focus on the music. The music’s going to be f—— crazy. I’m so stoked to f—— do this album, actually,” Carter stated.

Carter’s sixth and final album is titled Blacklisted. A couple of the tracks include “So Much to Say” and “Reload the Wesson.” The release date was originally December 7, which would have been the late singer’s birthday. Instead, the producers released it two days after his death in an attempt to honor him. However, the music became available on all streaming platforms without approval from Carter’s management. Therefore, the management team sought to remove the album from the music streaming services.

